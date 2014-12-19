The Real Mom From ‘The Blind Side’ Is Getting Called Out For This Instagram Post

You might be familiar with the name Leigh Ann Tuohy. She is the adopted mother of NFL tackle Michael Oher, the player whose story inspired the book and movie, The Blind Side. In the film, Tuohy is played by Sandra Bullock who later went on to win an Oscar for her role.
Four days ago, Tuohy posted this photo (and accompanying story) on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.
We see what we want! It’s the gospel truth! These two were literally huddled over in a corner table nose to nose and the person with me said “I bet they are up to no good” well you know me… I walked over, told them to scoot over. After 10 seconds of dead silence I said so whats happening at this table? I get nothing.. I then explained it was my store and they should spill it… They showed me their phones and they were texting friends trying to scrape up $3.00 each for the high school basketball game! Well they left with smiles, money for popcorn and bus fare. We gave to STOP judging people and assuming and pigeon holing people! Don’t judge a book by its cover or however you’d like to express the sentiment! Accept others and stoping seeing what you want to see!!! #LeighAnnesSundaySermon #BelieveInOthers
A nice gesture. Sure. Publicizing it is a little weird but whatever, maybe that’s what she does on social media. Anyway, some time in the last 48 hours, one of the young men in the pic responded on Instagram.
Seems like Instagram deleted periods along with all those spambots.
+$3
@Jeans Ambrose No, 3.00$
It was all a big misunderstanding. She was just hoping she could kidnap these guys and ransom them off to Ole Miss like she did with Oher. However, when she found out they were interested in basketball she realized that they would be of no use to Ole Miss because it obviously has zero interest in basketball. She therefore concluded that she could bribe them into leaving for the goodly sum of $3.00.
I can’t stop laughing at this. Bravo!
This is lovely
Guess it was a load of bullocks.
Well played.
As always, the truth is somewhere in the middle.
Shoulda gotten a Double Down.
Probably my favorite comment this week. Thank you.
I am totally putting this on my ego wall.
Be honest homie. You were there for them fried chikinz.
Ahhh hhahahahahaa!
Go fuck yourself.
I like crushing the bones of them chickin wingz too.
So two high school kids get a few bucks and a photo op with a cute gal and the world goes crazy? She can give me three bucks any day. No problem.
you dont read much do you?
TLDR. Judging by the banner pic I assume this is a set up for a Blacked.com video.
MILF edition.
going by some of the reactions to this story, This woman owning a KFC in and of itself is a racist act.
First of all everyone likes fried chicken. Second of all everyone likes fried chicken
[www.youtube.com]
PSA: Killin’ Them Softly is available on HBO Go.
Are you kidding me she is a racist because she owns a chicken fast food joint. You are the exact reason that brings shame to all minorities. You think that saying things like that brings attention to the racial equalities out in the world. When all you are doing is making us minorities look like bitter unintelligent racist morons.
+1
I have no comment on these proceedings.
“Yeah she pulled out a stopwatch and clocked my 40 time. After putting up a high 4.7, she laughed at me and said that not even Tennessee would be interested in someone that slow. Hope that bitch enjoys the Taxslayer Bowl.”
Sorry, Ole Miss ended up in the Chick-fil-A Bowl.
I like when white people go so far out of their way to show how not racist they are they end up objectifying black people.
Here’s a tip white people….if you specifically make mental notes about every interaction you have with black people, and then share those interactions with other people in an effort to show you’re not racist….you’re racist.
And this bitch did exactly that. She documented an encounter, and used it to make herself look good. The black people in this situation are props.
Hard to argue with that.
You guys are very ignorant, every single one of you. How does he say….she say makes her a racist person? Where are the real facts? I’m really tired of everyone playing the race card, grow up America. No wonder why we are the laughing stock of other countries, we can’t even get it together here at home. This woman has done a lot of great things, you guys should do your research before calling her a racist person. And to the idiot who posted the ” owning a KFC makes her racist ” you are an idiot!! Smh ignorance at its finest!
Shut up racist.
No I agree completely, and if minorities don’t stop using the race card minorities like myself wont ever be seen as a people but instead a race. It is sad too because I feel that we have come a long way in this world. Too far to be taking money and then screaming racism.
* he say she say……
*he says she says
^she sells sea shells
by the sea… Oher?
He doesn’t know how to use the three seashells *
Am i the only one that noticed the “protective of OUR young men” thing in one of the replies? They’re not just YOUR young men, they’re all of ours. We’re all human beings. Unless, of course, you’re trying to take sides. In which case, keep division strong, I guess :/
They are not MY young men..I’d never let a child of mine waste money on Beats headphones
@OhMyBalls
I’m Barack Obama, and I endorse this comment.
She wasnt profiling the, her friend was. The womans not racist, but it seems like the young boys in the pic are.
Oh wait, black people cant be racist or prejudiced. I take it back
Excellent point- your logic is sound.
I’ve seen this video on pornhub so many times. Blind side? More like the blonde hide.
“Be careful not to practice your righteousness in front of others to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven.
2 “So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honored by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. 3 But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4 so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.
Matthew 6:1-4
Be careful not to judge others for that is a sin as well. Just saying. Also maybe the reason she was posting it to social media was that others would do something nice for someone other then themselves.
This your obligatory reminder that the Touhys are in fact Ole Miss boosters. Oher played football before he met them. The real truth has been buried under lies
How long till they make an uproxx app for iPhone
Ahh…White people…We are a “classy” bunch
It’s the self-aggrandizing, “look how selfless I am” gesture that inherently turns this into a selfish act.
Complete with her own customized hashtag.
Although it is comforting that the real life Tuony is as insufferable in real-life as she was portrayed on screen.
I think the real reason she posted it to social media was so that others would also do random acts of kindness, but now I bet they will think twice for fear of judgment. Which is sad.
That or she’s trying to get enough material for The Blind Side 2: Even Blinder.
I could use some help too. I just bought chipotle and almost couldn’t afford the guacamole
At least she didn’t caption the photo “Going back to the well. #blindside2”
“You might be familiar with the name Leigh Ann Tuohy.”
Might I? Because her name is Leigh AnnE Tuohy.
Ok, so let me get this straight.You were so offended that instead of getting up from the table and telling her to mind her business, saying no thank you and walking out, you took the “popcorn and bus fare” that you didnt need? Had you done the right thing and got up and left, this good deed (whether for her own self serving purposes or not, it WAS a good deed) doesnt happen and no one is the worse for wear. Those of you railroading her- its her establishment and she can do what she wants and ask what she wants of whomever she wants. And its also America, where you have the right to say “no thanks”. But you instead chose the free 3 bucks and popcorn. I appreciate you fulfilling your end of the deal as well, but its sounds like it turned out to be self serving all around, no? Now you turn around and call it racial profiling, but only after you took the bus fare and popcorn. Her good deed and tweet were definitely self serving, but your actions are as much at fault as hers.
you should read it again, they were never offended until they saw her posts on social media, but they were clueless…
These comments are so stupid. First off sounds like this would have happened regardless of their race. She had every right to go up to them because they were using her restaurant to charge their phone and were not paying customers. That in itself would make them look suspicious no matter if they were blue or yellow. Now she does sounds a little nosy and privileged, but her heart was in the right spot. On the other hand the boys sound like they are embarrassed and not liking coming off as poor. Both sides are image conscious so this story all the way around is amusing. Just wish people would stop making something out of nothing.
That still doesnt make it right. Kid has a job, then why take the handout ? he obviously didnt tell her that upfront. I am NOT defending her, He clearly knows who she was and knows what she is about, so the kid should have just had some self pride and said “no thanks” . I think she does good deeds to be self serving. But don’t be offended because she built herself up on Social media. And definitely dont call it racial profiling. She does good deeds because she has the resources to do so. And then pats herself on the back for it herself on social media for what she did. According to the kid, what she posted stretched the truth. OK, I get that. But because a black kid was offended by what this rich white woman did- by possibly embellishing what happened- that still doesnt make her a racist or this incident racial profiling. It makes her action self serving and her tweet was just embellishment to try and try to make a simple incident into more than it was. People need to check themselves before calling others racists or calling it racial profiling, because thats way more damaging than what she did. If I were her, i’d never want to help a kid of ANY color ever again after listening to the terrible things you folks are saying. Regardless of her motive, whats she did was a good deed, and what more people with the resources to do so should be doing, helping someone who you think is in need. Regardless of the motive, I dont know how this is a bad thing.
the overall point I see here is, the kids were grateful for the help even though they didn’t seem to need it or ask for it, until they saw how it was being used for her propaganda. They didn’t ask for that and maybe would have reacted differently if they had known that.
I took the friends comments as fear they were going to rob the place. They looked like they were up to something, and Touhy decided to find out. Because she owned the place, I don’t blame her, but it shows the kind of privileged elitism she contains.
I’ve been put in this situation before, where someone does something nice for you, you, confused, accept the gracious offer to learn that you were really doing THEM a favor, it makes you feel very vulnerable and I doubt those kids had the vocabulary to express that any better.
I wouldn’t label her racist over this but I am glad she got called out for it, if you want to help, just help, don’t make it propaganda for your own agenda. This was the kind of person being made fun of by Portia De Rossi’s character on Arrested Development.
I don’t think she did anything wrong but show kindness and concern. Give people credit for their kindness. It would seem (in a way) she may have been showing her friends up. Everybody is not suspect. I am not taking up for her and I know how people are. I came up in the sixty’s, lived in Montgomery and marched for ior our freedom, heard Dr King speak many times. I don’t think this attitude was what he would OK. He taught love and tolerance. I truly understand and see all the wrongs we’ve suffered but there is good in a lot of people. JUST SAYING
I am so glad someone said this about Dr. Kings speech. Even though I wasn’t there I was affected by it. If not for his brave words minorities would not have the rights we do today. With that being said Dr. King wanted people to be seen as human beings and as one human race instead of the color of their skin. When people on either side scream racism all the time all they are doing is separating people into separate groups. After everything he did for us and died for it is sad to think that people see want to use the race card when it doesn’t need to be used. All it is doing now is causing us to go back into a time before the powerful life changing speech and once again separating mankind.
After seeing all the backlash over what I think Leigh Tuohy trying to do as a nice simple gesture of a random act of kindness being turned into a huge outrage over race is really sad. I often try to look at things in other people eyes and honestly I think that she just wanted to show people that if you judge someone based on race you very well could be wrong. And then by posting it to social media she was hoping to get others to follow her lead and do something nice instead of sitting there judging someone actions based solely on their race. The odd thing is that’s exactly what people are doing here because she is white she has to be racist and anything she does for anyone who isn’t white has to be white mans guilt right. As a minority myself I really think that the only way to be seen as people instead of just skin color we got to stop pulling race card. I also think it is bad taste these kids took the money when they didn’t need it because there are people out there who could have used that money and would not have dragged her name in the mud. Without thinking about how they make her look to people they don’t see that the next time anyone wants to do something nice to show not to judge others because of their color of their skin they wont for fear of being called a racist and say they did it out of white mans guilt.
Damn. Im shocked, utterly SHOCKED that the woman who had a movie made about her and how she So Bravely lowered herself to adopt a black child to be a concussion-sponge for a football team would turn out to be a self-promoting narcissist with a White Savior Complex! Who would have thought!
I don’t see a photo here
TRUTH IS IF SHE HAD JUST HELPED THE KIDS AND GO ABOUT HER BUSINESS SHE WOULD HAVE BEEN FINE. There is no way you can start a reality show on someone else’s time and photo you did not sign for.
How on earth is giving a couple dollars TO THE BOYS enough to post tHEIR photo with this dumb story on INSTAGRAM?
She is not even aware how patronizing she sounds……we really do not need this type of help. Thanks for trying, but get real or back off.
this. i’m more upset with how self pleased and douchey she came across than any of the other stuff, which, it sounds, is how the kid feels as well.
This kid said he didn’t need the money so what he should have said was thank you but I can pay and go about his business but he didn’t. So either he took the hand out and he didn’t need it or he lied and did need the money and was embarrassed about it, we will never know. I am not sure which is worse to be take hand outs and not be thankful of someone doing something nice or to lie about it. When you say we don’t need this kind help who is the we in this statement. Because if you meant it the way it came out it sound extremely racist, and it doesn’t represent my feeling so speak for yourself.
I don’t see where she said or did anything wrong. People are a ‘ll w as ys so quick to nit pick negative shit out of positive. Suddenly eveyone is psychic and seems 2 know what her intentions were when in actuality NONE OF US KNOWS SHIT. NO matter her reasoning, it was a nice thing to do and regardless of how its publicized the young men still accepted the $$ and didnt have to just as she didnt have to give it.. U all need to find something or someone More Constructive to Criticize. .. ijs