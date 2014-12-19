The Real Mom From ‘The Blind Side’ Is Getting Called Out For This Instagram Post

12.19.14

You might be familiar with the name Leigh Ann Tuohy. She is the adopted mother of NFL tackle Michael Oher, the player whose story inspired the book and movie, The Blind Side. In the film, Tuohy is played by Sandra Bullock who later went on to win an Oscar for her role.

Four days ago, Tuohy posted this photo (and accompanying story) on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

We see what we want! It’s the gospel truth! These two were literally huddled over in a corner table nose to nose and the person with me said “I bet they are up to no good” well you know me… I walked over, told them to scoot over. After 10 seconds of dead silence I said so whats happening at this table? I get nothing.. I then explained it was my store and they should spill it… They showed me their phones and they were texting friends trying to scrape up $3.00 each for the high school basketball game! Well they left with smiles, money for popcorn and bus fare. We gave to STOP judging people and assuming and pigeon holing people! Don’t judge a book by its cover or however you’d like to express the sentiment! Accept others and stoping seeing what you want to see!!! #LeighAnnesSundaySermon #BelieveInOthers

A nice gesture. Sure. Publicizing it is a little weird but whatever, maybe that’s what she does on social media. Anyway, some time in the last 48 hours, one of the young men in the pic responded on Instagram.

