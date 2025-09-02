The Strokes have, famously, had an up-and-down career. They started on a high with Is This It, and then every album they put out after that was met with mixed-to-hostile reviews, though those records often became better liked (and even beloved) in retrospect. But when you think about their very best tracks — your top 10 faves — The Strokes suddenly seem super consistent. In that context they can stack up against any band of their generation. In celebration of the new Reality Awaits, we need to go back and count down the greatest songs of Strokes’ past. It’s too early to…