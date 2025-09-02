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Hard Summer 2026 Is What Peak Dance Music Festivals Should Look Like
HARD Summer lives up to its name: it goes hard. And the 2026 edition of the dance and electronic music festival, which took place from August 1-2 in Southern California's Hollywood Park, was no exception. Across those two days, tens of thousands of attendees gathered to experience one of the year's biggest music events, with non-stop performances and jaw-dropping stage visuals that has made HARD Summer a fixture of the festival calendar. The exceptional lineup of global icons and rising stars included Kali Uchis, Knock2 B2B Zedd, Tokischa, Zack Fox, Underscores, 2hollis, Snow Strippers, Frost Children, Shygirl, and Mau P.…
Bella Kay Takes On The Ultimate ‘Sound Check’ Challenge With Her Favorite Songs
Bella Kay is having a massive 2026. The singer-songwriter released her debut album My Reckless Abandon on Atlantic Records in July; "Iloveitiloveitiloveit" has spent over 20 weeks on the Hot 100; and she just played her biggest show ever at Lollapalooza. But Kay found time in her busy schedule to be the latest guest on Sound Check, the series hosted by Uproxx's Jeremy Hecht where music makes tough decisions. And they don't get much tougher than Tate McRae vs. Sabrina Carpenter. Here's how it works: Kay picks between a pair of different-sounding songs with the ultimate goal of Hecht guessing…
The Best Strokes Songs, Ranked
The Strokes have, famously, had an up-and-down career. They started on a high with Is This It, and then every album they put out after that was met with mixed-to-hostile reviews, though those records often became better liked (and even beloved) in retrospect. But when you think about their very best tracks — your top 10 faves — The Strokes suddenly seem super consistent. In that context they can stack up against any band of their generation. In celebration of the new Reality Awaits, we need to go back and count down the greatest songs of Strokes’ past. It’s too early to…
How T-Mobile’s MLB Partnership Became Essential
In Philadelphia, the most common sound you hear at a sporting event is a boo. The fans will boo the opponents, they'll boo opposing mascots, they'll boo children wearing the wrong colors, or even their own team if they're not playing well. So it was no surprise to hear the boos raining down on St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker as he took the plate in the finals of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Every time Walker failed to hit a ball over the fence, the crowd roared with approval, thrilled that their own star, Kyle Schwarber, might take home…
Dei V On Baja Blast, Beach Life, And The Influences That Made Him
Chicago traded skyscrapers for beach vibes this past weekend as Dei V kicked off the Mountain Dew x UPROXX Baja Blast Summer Series with a tropical escape in the heart of the city. The Latin trap star kicked things off at Moonlight Studios with a performance that had fans lined up around the block for a night that felt like summer bottled up. The night was fueled by an exclusive Baja Blast x Half Evil collab shirt drop and a full menu of Baja Blast-infused cocktails. Straight up, it was a great time — and if you're in Los Angeles…
Miles Hewitt Makes Songs For The End Of The World
An interesting factoid about Miles Hewitt is that he studied poetry at Harvard. It was interesting to me, anyway. I assumed that the talented 31-year-old singer-songwriter would volunteer this in conversation, especially since his background suggests far greater knowledge of what good constitutes “good lyrics” than the music critic interviewing him. But “Harvard” did not come up in our 32-minute conversation until just over 21 minutes in, and only because I was the one who brought it up. “You learn to pay attention to stuff,” he said during a Zoom call last month, after sounding slightly embarrassed by my Ivy…
Mountain Dew Baja Blast & UPROXX Brought Latin Trap Superstar Dei V To Chicago For The Ultimate Beach Getaway
Mountain Dew Baja Blast and UPROXX kicked off summer in Chicago this past weekend by bringing Latin trap superstar Dei V to Moonlight Studios and transforming the space into the ultimate beach getaway. Sure, when you hear the words "beach getaway," you don't exactly picture Chicago — but if anyone can turn the city into a coastal escape, it's, well, us. On June 26th, Mountain Dew Baja Blast and UPROXX officially rolled out the first stop of the Baja Blast Summer Series, a two-city free concert event celebrating the culture and music of two of the fastest-rising Latin artists in…
The Best Physical Media Releases Of July 2026
Streaming services are the primary way a lot of people consume their media of choice, whether that be music or TV shows or movies. Not everybody is on board, though, and some of those who are have started to tire of it. Regular price increases and limited streaming libraries have some consumers returning to physical media — vinyl, CDs, 4Ks — preferring objects they can hold and own over streaming options that can vanish at any time. Companies are more than happy to support this wave: Whatever you might be into, each month brings a slew of new releases that…
10 ‘Under The Radar’ Indie Albums From 2026 So Far You Need To Hear
Half of 2026 is now over. Many records from the year so far have been praised. But some records have not been praised enough. Here are 10 worthy releases from the first six months of 2026 that are worth checking out if you missed them upon release. Jim E. Brown - Dirt https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UlgzKcU_dgU The year’s funniest indie album, bar none. A self-described “19-year-old boy who suffers from various degenerative conditions and alcoholism,” Jim E. Brown may or may not be the stage name of Philadelphia musician and filmmaker Max Margulies, who makes hilariously deadpan talk-singing post-punk songs with titles like…
The Best Physical Media Releases Of June 2026
Streaming services are the primary way a lot of people consume their media of choice, whether that be music or TV shows or movies. Not everybody is on board, though, and some of those who are have started to tire of it. Regular price increases and limited streaming libraries have some consumers returning to physical media — vinyl, CDs, 4Ks — preferring objects they can hold and own over streaming options that can vanish at any time. Companies are more than happy to support this wave: Whatever you might be into, each month brings a slew of new releases that…
Check Out The Drink Recipes From Our Sold Out “Baja Blast Summer Series” Event
If you were in Chicago this weekend and didn't make it to Moonlight Studios for the kickoff of the UPROXX Baja Blast Summer Series, we're genuinely sorry — because you missed a great performance by Latin trap star Dei V, and some seriously great Baja Blast-infused cocktails. The menu -- made in partnership with 1800 Tequila and centered around Baja Blast (aka Mountain Dew's gift to humankind) -- featured four drinks built to complement the tropical beach-getaway theme of the night: the Mountain Dew Baja-Rita, the Baja Wave, and the Mango Baja Splash. If we had to pick a favorite,…
The Start-Of-Summer Gift Guide For The Euro-Traveler, The Festival-Partier, And The At-Home Chiller
We're in the sweet spot of the year, right now. Long days, longer nights -- peak festival season and the start of summer. Everyone you know is off to Europe or a rave or both at once, depending on the circles you travel in. And if far-flung travel isn't in the cards these next few months, our hope for you is that relaxation still is. Summer used to be lazy. But inflation and fears about AI-related job loss have killed that little fantasy. Still, the idea of curating a beautiful life and feeling chilllll during the long warm nights isn't…
‘NBA The Run’ Is The Basketball Video Game You’ve Been Waiting For
Does the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs have you in the mood for all the basketball you can get? You're in luck: NBA The Run, a 3v3 arcade-style video game inspired by early 2000s streetball, is out today, June 9. NBA The Run brings the game to the streets with current NBA stars and fictional streetball legends competing in fast-paced online multiplayer Knockout Tournaments on 11 courts spanning the globe, including Venice Beach and Harlem's Rucker Park. You can play solo or with a squad. The game's announcer is legendary DJ, radio host, and…
Alex Warren Announces A New Album With The Irresistible “Passenger” Music Video
Alex Warren was one of the biggest breakout stars of 2025. His debut album You'll Be Alright, Kid reached the top 5 of the Billboard 200; "Ordinary" has been streamed over 2 billion times (with an additional 377 million views for the music video); and he was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys. Now Warren has revealed his follow-up album, and based on the latest single, it's going to be another mega-hit. Warren announced that Wildchild is coming out on August 28 via Atlantic Records. The album will feature endearing new song "Passenger," as well as previously singles…
The Best Kurt Vile Songs, Ranked
For nearly 20 years, Kurt Vile has been one of the most reliable names in indie rock. His latest album, Philadelphia’s Been Good To Me, adds to a career where the pride of Pennsylvania has regularly produced off-kilter, idiosyncratic but always ingratiating “lo-fi, DIY rock ‘n’ roll,” to quote his recent single “Chance To Bleed.” In that time, he’s often been compared to Neil Young and Tom Petty, and for his generation, he’s been a similarly consistent presence, supplying a lifetime supply of backyard jams that are endlessly replayable. Here are 10 of the best ones. 10. “It’s Alright” (2011)…
Dua Lipa Just Dropped The Ultimate Guide To Her Favorite Cities
Summer is fast approaching, so it's time to start scratching names off that travel bucket list of yours.Summer is fast approaching, so it's time to start scratching names off that travel bucket list of yours. But with so many great cities around the world to explore, it can be tough to figure out where to go. Luckily, Dua Lipa is here to help. We don't mean like, physically help you, breathe. Recently, our favorite husky-voiced dance-pop star teamed up with Google Maps and Dua's own media brand Service95 and put together 12 pretty damn extensive lists that cover her favorite…
The Best Physical Media Releases Of May 2026
Streaming services are the primary way a lot of people consume their media of choice, whether that be music or TV shows or movies. Not everybody is on board, though, and some of those who are have started to tire of it. Regular price increases and limited streaming libraries have some consumers returning to physical media — vinyl, CDs, 4Ks — preferring objects they can hold and own over streaming options that can vanish at any time. Companies are more than happy to support this wave: Whatever you might be into, each month brings a slew of new releases that…
The Hana-Maui Resort Is A Dreamy Escape In Sleepy East Maui
My trip to Hana, the tiny town on the far windward side of Maui, started out with the sort of tangle that wrecks the first day of many a lesser trip. After landing in a small six-seater plane and watching the pilot and co-pilot buzz right back down the runway to return to Wilea, my family and I discovered that we were alone at the airport. The office was closed. Our phones didn't get service. There was no landline. And no cars seemed to be in the area. The kids were hungry and agitated. It could have really shifted the…
Hotel EDC Brought PLUR To The Pool Deck
There's an eternal truth that nobody at an EDM festival will say out loud while their heart rate is racing and the bass is rearranging their vital organs: the music is not the point. The point — if we're being our most honest — is... ~~~vibes~~~. It's the connection (both literal and metaphysical) with the other 30,000 people at the festival. The moment when you look around and feel a true connection to the other bouncing bodies. And that is the whole premise behind Hotel EDC, created and curated by Vibee and hosted this year at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas.…
Thomas Dollbaum Is A Budding Countryish Indie Rock Star
Thomas Dollbaum, it might seem, is the beneficiary of good timing. His excellent new album, Birds Of Paradise (out Friday), is composed of countryish rock songs set in the seedier corners of his native Florida. Dollbaum, 32 and currently living in New Orleans, has an MFA in poetry and sings in a conversational drawl that conveys southernness despite his lack of a pronounced accent. (He sounds a bit like Bobby Charles, an iconic scion of his adopted hometown who has a similar “guy you might meet at the dive bar” quality.) Most notably — from a commercial perspective — the…
will.i.am, Kendrick Lamar, And Dr. Dre Unite For Compton Education At School Groundbreaking
The future of education in Compton, California, looks stronger than ever, with help from will.i.am. UPROXX Studios' Chief Visionary Officer attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Compton's new Centennial High School earlier this month; it will house more than 1,000 students. Also in attendance: rappers Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre, who both attended Centennial High School, and U.S. Rep Maxine Waters. “We are going to build jobs, careers, and industries with this technology because we know the problems that have never been solved,” will.i.am said during the ceremony. Dr. Dre added, "Today is really nostalgic for me. Sometimes you hear that…
SNX: The Return Of The Jordan 1 Banned, And This Week’s Best Sneakers
Welcome to SNX, your roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet and where to find them. Apparently, Nike decided this week would be dedicated to Air Jordans. Not officially or anything, but what other conclusion are we supposed to draw when the week brings a new Jordan 3, a new Jordan 6, and the return of the Banned Jordan 1? Don’t get us wrong, we’re not complaining. We’ll take it. But it does feel a little unfair to all the other brands out there. It’s hard to pay attention to anything else when Nike is bringing this much…
The Best Physical Media Releases Of April 2026
Streaming services are the primary way a lot of people consume their media of choice, whether that be music or TV shows or movies. Not everybody is on board, though, and some of those who are have started to tire of it. Regular price increases and limited streaming libraries have some consumers returning to physical media — vinyl, CDs, 4Ks — preferring objects they can hold and own over streaming options that can vanish at any time. Companies are more than happy to support this wave: Whatever you might be into, each month brings a slew of new releases that…
Yamashiro’s Newest Dessert Is A Smash Hit — Literally
Dessert has always been the quiet deal-closer of a birthday dinner. You can have the perfect table, the perfect meal, but if the final course falls flat, the night never quite reaches escape velocity. The ritual of bringing out something sweet, celebratory and slightly over the top is as essential as the birthday song and the candles themselves. With the introduction of their new smash cake, Hollywood’s iconic Yamashiro restaurant ticks every box and reminds everyone why they remain the undisputed king of the hill. Perched above Hollywood with one of the most stunning views in Los Angeles, Yamashiro has…
The Five Food Spots At Stagecoach You Need To Eat At This Year
Both Coachella weekends might be behind us, but that doesn’t mean the desert is done with us, because Stagecoach is hitting Indio’s Empire Polo Club fields this weekend! And like Coachella, Stagecoach is pulling up with an absolute banger of a lineup. The festival is often billed as America’s premier country music festival, and with a lineup that includes Cody Johnson, Bailey Zimmerman, and Lainey Wilson, it is most definitely that, but each year the fest spreads its wings a bit more, inviting more voices and styles of music under its big tent. Joining the big country names are crossover…