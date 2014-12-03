‘Whiplash’ Review: JK Simmons Joins The A-List As ‘Scary Jazz Dad’

Whiplash is the story of one single-minded drummer’s quest to please his scary jazz dad. It’s so tempting to interpret it as being about more than that. To find in it allusions to, say, the male power dynamic, truths about hazing, a meditation on coaching styles, trying to recreate family in social groups, being loved vs. being feared, whether a team’s success defines a coach’s legacy or whether the players he breaks do, the Joe Jackson phenomenon, etc., etc. As I was watching it, I was reminded both of Joan Didion’s essay about the Central Park jogger case, specifically her characterization of New York City as a place controlled by various insider rackets dedicated to fleecing rubes and outsiders, and Susan Faludi’s report about The Citadel, where a group losing sway in wider society tends to compensate with increasingly harsh recruiting techniques (if membership in a club becomes less prestigious, members can at least make it seem more exclusive). Both of which are nice parallels for JK Simmons’ fraternity of SEAL-team fanatical jazz bros that Miles Teller is trying to pledge in Whiplash, this sort of hypermasculine funhouse take on Fame.
The beauty of Whiplash is that it invites you to dream up all manner of these kinds of analogies and parallels, but none are quite right. It defies your expectations by existing wholly unto itself. Just when you think it’s going to go more broad, it gets more specific. Is it a metaphor? An allegory? A meditation? What is it trying to tell me? …Oops, no, it really is just a wild story about a crazy drummer trying to please his scary jazz dad at a weirdly intense music school. That it’s entertaining as that and only that is part of its appeal. Not since Black Swan has there been a movie that so successfully used its own myopic intensity as an artistic choice. World? THERE IS NO WORLD, YOU ARE THE DRUMS NOW!
Simmons, of course, as you might have heard by now, plays Terence Fletcher (great jazz name, by the way), a psychotically demanding instructor at the Shaffer Conservatory, “the best music school in the country,” where he’s trying to mindf*ck Miles Teller into becoming the next Buddy Rich. Fletcher is a real Bill Parcells type, who spends half the movie screaming or throwing things, and part of me is annoyed that it took such a “big” role for people to notice JK Simmons. He’s been fantastic in everything from Spider-Man to Juno, and it’s just so typical of the awards-voter demographic not to recognize greatness in any actor who isn’t screaming in their face or playing an autistic leper dying of AIDS. But that’s more a knock on awards voters than Simmons in this part, who’s just as charming while exuding quiet menace during the softer parts as he is when calling Miles Teller a “faggot-limbed retard” for not being able to play a double-time swing. He’s creatively vulgar and charmingly psychotic, like the love-child of George Clooney and R. Lee Ermey, and the way he makes you vicariously vacillate between “this man’s trying to destroy me” and “the way he’s meanest to me must mean he cares for me the most” like an abused spouse is what propels the movie forward. LOUD soft LOUD soft LOUD soft – he’s like a human Pixies song. I also find it’s enjoyable to imagine the whole film as a prequel to Oz, but that’s neither here nor there.
There’s an inherent hilariousness to the idea that this fanatical tyrant and his equally fanatical protegé both exist within the world of jazz. During one of his quiet moments, Fletcher tells Teller’s Andrew Neiman that “the two most harmful words in the English language are ‘good job,'” and says of the cult of self-esteem, “this is why jazz is dying.”
Hmm, have you ever considered that maybe jazz is dying because the most visible people still playing it are using it not as a tool for artistic expression but as a dick-measuring device for who can play the weirdest scale and fastest drum fill within the context of a 50-year-old song? Fletcher’s favorite anecdote is that “Charlie Parker didn’t become Bird until Jo Jones threw a cymbal at his head,” and Neiman smarmily shits on his peers’ provincial dreams of football and Rhodes scholarships at a family dinner because he dares to dream bigger, of becoming the next Buddy Rich (as judged by 25 New York jazz fanatics, presumably). That neither of them seems to recognize that all the Buddy Riches and Charlie Parkers of the world died before Miles Teller was born and none of the “next so-and-sos” came out of an expensive conservatory in Lincoln Center makes their pompousness so much more entertaining. At first you sort of root for the real world to give them some perspective on their jazz boot camp OOH RAH fantasy, but the scenes where real world concerns are a factor (the dinner party scene, especially) are the weakest of the film. They seem stilted, out of sync, distractions. Paul Reiser? Ugh, go away, Paul Reiser. Whiplash not only builds this myopic world of petty jazz beefs, it forces you to live inside of it. Miles Teller has a girlfriend for about two seconds, and after about 1.5 of them you’re ready to say “Okay already, enough with the kissy kiss, take me back to the time signatures.” The real world is not the point.
For all the time you spend wondering what Whiplash is about and what it might mean and how it relates to your own experiences, it’s best once you let go of all that and just enjoy Miles Teller’s journey. Eventually, after two hours of blood, blisters, breakdowns, and countless V-neck t-shirts (you’ve never seen so much frenzied grimacing outside of a porn film), you come to the realization along with Andrew Neiman, that Scary Jazz Dad cannot be contented through obedience alone. Try as you might to submit meekly and play dead, for all his bluster, what Scary Jazz Dad really wants is a combination of obedience, competence, and willfulness, a bully secretly searching for someone who’ll stand up to him. It’s really a shame they didn’t have sex at the end.
GRADE: A-
How about a SPOILER tag next time?
Dammit @Stallonewolf, always beating me to the punch!
But yeah, Vince. Don’t step on my boner before it even has a chance to get off the ground.
JK Simmons has been great for years. Hell, he was good on “Law and Order” back in the day. And as referenced above, was hysterical in Juno. Obviously he has a very, very solid career, but good to see him getting some acclaim.
He was the ONLY good thing about the Sam Raimi Spider-Man abortions.
And OZ of course
Hell yeah, Oz and Law and Order were the things I’ve seen him in the most. I loved him as Dr. Skoda.
Yea those raimi movies were terrible, who wants interesting characters in a story that’s emotionally resonant, has fun characters, and great special effects. I’d much rather the new ones where he has the correct type of web shooters and his girlfriend has the right name and hair color, also skateboards.
He’s creatively vulgar and charmingly psychotic, like the love-child of George Clooney and R. Lee Ermey, and the way he makes you vicariously vacillate between “this man’s trying to destroy me” and “the way he’s meanest to me must mean he cares for me the most” like an abused spouse is what propels the movie forward. LOUD soft LOUD soft LOUD soft – he’s like a human Pixies song.
GodDAMN, you got a purty mouth.
I agree with the review 100%. I describe it to friends as kinda like the Karate Kid but with much more verbal abuse.
Schillinger’s back, baby! For an Oscar to make up for that missing Emmy.
Your description gives this the depth I wanted for Foxcatcher. For gawdamm musicians!
That dinner scene totally should have been edited out of the movie. Who were those people supposed to be anyway? Paul Reiser’s character’s friends? Who cares?
Your Pixies song analogy was great.
I also liked how the movie kind of ended, then it kept going on for some reason, then it *actually* ended in one of the best scenes of the year. I liked that I didn’t know where it was going, I’m saying.
Maybe I’m misremembering, but I thought it was pretty clear it was his aunt and uncle and his cousins.
You could be right, I honestly don’t remember the 5 seconds in which they were introduced.
I thought the dinner scene was vital in establishing what a narcissist Miles Teller was. I think this is the only site where people hated this scene. Everyone else was more hung up on the existence of Andrew’s GF on the side, but again it worked for me because it was intentional to show that this dude had a one track mind.
i’m right there with you mikhail. and the scene later in the movie where he calls her and tries to reconnect is so hawkward and painful..love it
I had a hard time telling if you liked this film till I saw the A- grade. I like (and often agree) with what you said, but as a jazz player myself who went to school for it, I gotta say it is more accurate than hyperbolic. Like I’ve had band directors throw chairs across rooms, seen others mentally manipulate pupils, the works.
It’s about time he goes on all schillinger (sp) again. I hope i spelled it wrong so anyone who reads this mispronounces his name. ;)
exactly haha
He’ll always Vern Schillinger to me.
Me too.
At one point, while watching Oz, I thought to myself “does this guy even know they’re filming?”
Totally believable.
JK was f*cking brilliant as Cave Johnson in Portal 2. He really made it a story.
“So I’ve been thinking. When life gives you lemons, don’t make lemonade; make life take the lemons back! Get mad! I don’t want your damn lemons! What am I supposed to do with these?! Demand to see life’s manager! Make life rue the day it thought it could give Cave Johnson lemons! Do you know who I am?! I’m the man who’s gonna burn your house down! With the lemons! I’m gonna get my engineers to invent a combustible lemon that burns your house down!”
The way he took such a hilarious speech and made it emotionally moving really was remarkable. Great acting.
“Those of you who volunteered to be injected with praying mantis DNA, I’ve got some good news and some bad news. Bad news is we’re postponing those tests indefinitely. Good news is we’ve got a much better test for you: fighting an army of mantis men. Pick up a rifle and follow the yellow line. You’ll know when the test starts.”
You better do a good job drumming you little pussy or I’ll tattoo a swastika on your Ass, right?
Man, he works those students so hard they should get some Farmer’s insurance or something, in case someone gets hurt.
We are Farmers! Bum da-dum dum dum dum dum
I know, Cool Story Bro, but I’ll always remember the first time I saw JK was in The Ref as the military school captain or principal or whatever…
But was it better than Drumline?
I’m going to go ahead and assume that it is not.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. You’re right, that was a stupid question.
I too loved JKS on Oz, but I always thought that show had a viewership of, like, twelve. How has everybody seen it?
Fans of anal rape have, over time, tended to cluster on Filmdrunk? I dunno’, maybe it’s up to cultural theorists of the 22nd century to make these determinations.
Spoiler alert: It ends with Miles Teller knocking JK Simmons out in the gym then taking a dump on his face.
Film of the year.
Also, I know you’re talking about the “world” of drumming but Paul Reiser was great in this. He’s on a comeback by playing that likeable old guy with good taste in movies or music.
Great film must see!!!!
And Vince gave this a better review than “Interstellar.” Let that sink in for a while.
“Hmm, have you ever considered that maybe jazz is dying because the most visible people still playing it are using it not as a tool for artistic expression but as a dick-measuring device for who can play the weirdest scale and fastest drum fill within the context of a 50-year-old song?”
FUCK. YES!
i refuse to believe a guy who is this talented doesn’t just sell out, join a crappy rock group or metal band, bang 18 year old girls until hes 50 and then put out a jazz album years later.
Not since you talked about Captain America’s penis arms have I enjoyed a review so much.
Nobody remember JK Simmons in “Burn after Reading”?
Clooney, Malkovich, Pitt, McDormand, and Tilda Swinton were all standing around and his is the only performance I recall. He’s great.
In the end, it’s all about the family. Isn’t it, guys? Guys?
That’s cause it is dude……simples.