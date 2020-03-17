The Best Video Games To Sink Time Into While Social Distancing

Due to the impact and concerns of COVID-19, there aren’t going to be very many sports to watch for the foreseeable future. The NBA has suspended its season, the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments have been canceled, MLB is suspending operations, and the NHL is also pressing pause on the year. That doesn’t even begin to get into what has happened in soccer worldwide, or the fact that the NFL is months and months away from games.

To put it bluntly, there are no big sports happening right now, which has many people going a little stir crazy as they sit inside their houses and apartments with little to do. Perhaps they’ve already gone through half of their Netflix backlog, going through snacks and maybe the beer they bought to get through the social distancing period that will hopefully limit the impact of the virus and save lives.

We’re a social people and it’s not going to be easy but, for many, video games help. This is a great time to get to your big backlog of games you put aside and never got around to finishing, or perhaps bought on sale and never really gave a chance. And with some big releases coming out in just a few days, you’ll have plenty to work with if you have a console or PC.

Video games can be the ultimate time sink, and the best part is how accessible so many of these games are. We live in a digital age where you can download most games directly to your consoles, some are even free! Here are some of the best options if you’re looking to dust off your console and forget about social distancing for a while.

Time Sinks

These games are the ultimate users of your time. You go in with plans to play for 15 minutes and come out three hours later blurry eyed and unsure of what you just did, but you know it was a great time.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo Switch

The newest Animal Crossing releases on March 20 for the Nintendo Switch and it’s set to be one of the most exciting games in the franchise. With each new iteration, more power is given to the player to customize their town just how they want it. New Horizons looks to be the most customizable yet with players able to adjust the landscape itself. Want to make a waterfall? You get a waterfall. Want to put fossils you found on the beach? Then you can do that, too. The entire town is yours to create and longtime players are salivating at what they’ll be able to accomplish. Putting this on top of the relaxing elements of fishing, bug catching, fossil hunting, and interacting with your villagers, Animal Crossing is set to be one of the best games of the year. You can spend hours in your town and never get bored making it the perfect time sink.

Final Fantasy XIV

PS4

This MMORPG from Square Enix came out originally in 2010, got rebooted in 2012, and has become the number one MMO in the world. Is it worth that status? Absolutely. The gameplay loop of FFXIV is addicting and will turn what you planned on an hour of game time into five hours of game time. The region the game is set in, Eorzea, is beautiful and fun to explore. The best part? The first 20 levels are completely free, so you can spend time figuring out if you actually want to dive into the world before you do. Be warned though, the game is extremely addicting and you may never be the same person after you’ve finished those 20 levels.

The Sims 4

All Platforms

Like Animal Crossing, The Sims 4 is a life simulation game, but unlike Animal Crossing, The Sims 4 has been out since 2015 and with it comes numerous expansions. The base game can usually be purchased for pretty cheap now and it’s recently become available to consoles, giving it wider accessibility. If you really find yourself really enjoying the game then there are eight expansion packs and more than 20 game/item packs to fill your world and time. Even after all these years, The Sims continues to be one of the best time sinks out there.

Civilization V or VI

All Platforms

Did anyone else know a guy in college that had to drop out because they spent too much time playing Civilization? That’s how addicting these turn-based strategy games can be. Players have sunk thousands of hours into the game as they’ve taken over the world through Civ‘s deep mechanics. There are multiple ways to win a game and each one feels fun and addicting. Games can take hours, but the payoff at the end is almost always worth it and will make you feel like a genius. While Civilization VI is the newest in the franchise a lot of players still swear by V as their favorite in the franchise so you can’t go wrong with either.