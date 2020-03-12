The NBA is pressing pause on the 2019-20 season. According to a release put out by the league, one that also confirmed that a player on the Utah Jazz (who has been reported to be All-Star center Rudy Gobert) did indeed test positive for COVID-19, all games scheduled to occur on Wednesday night will go on as planned. Once they end, though, the season will go on an indefinite hiatus.

Here is what the release said:

The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena. The NBA is suspending play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jazz-Thunder game was suspended literally moments before tip and eventually canceled, and while Gobert was not in the arena, players from both teams were quarantined in the aftermath of the decision. As of this writing, both teams are still in their locker rooms. Prior to that, reports indicated the league was moving towards playing games without fans in attendance.