Avengers: Infinity War was supposed to be the greatest crossover event in history, but when it comes to pop culture dominance, Tuesday, May 8 could signal the greatest collaboration ever. Thanos is coming to Fortnite, the battle royale game that’s so popular it’s negatively affecting relationships and lives. Let’s put it this way — Thanos could snap his fingers and wipe out half of the population and Fortnite would still be the most popular game in the world by a massive amount.

How did this happen? According to EW, director Joe Russo would sneak in a few rounds whenever he had the time in-between edits of Infinity War. A little light stalking of Epic Games creative director Donald Mustard, and now the Infinity Gauntlet can be yours.

“Over the past few months, while we were editing Infinity War, we’d take breaks to hop on and get in a few games. And then we started thinking, how cool would it be to have some kind of Avengers-Fortnite mashup? So we stalked Donald.”

Now Thanos can be stomping around the island, wiping out survivors with their little, flimsy bridges to the sky. This sounds very, very cool.

“Out of the blue, I get this call from Joe. And after a bit of geeking out over each other’s work, we start brainstorming these crazy ideas. About an hour later, we had the bones of this awesome idea for a limited time gameplay mode, and almost immediately our team got started.”

Basically, EW describes the free game mode like so: the Infinity Gauntlet will appear somewhere on the island. Whoever grabs it first will turn into Thanos and be able to wield the gauntlet with all six Infinity Stones. No one really knows what the latter means yet. So far there are no screenshots or video of Thanos released. Will players be able to kill Thanos? Do people who would normally be trying to eliminate each other have to team up to take down Thanos then make a mad scramble for the gauntlet? So many questions…

And when does this free game mode end?