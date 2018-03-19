The ‘Fortnite’ Player Who Streamed With Drake Makes $500,000 Per Month Gaming

#Video Games
03.19.18 1 hour ago 3 Comments

If there was any lesson in life that could be gleaned from The Dark Knight, it was this: if you’re good at something never do it for free. Apparently, Tyler Blevins has taken that to heart and ran with it to a level no one saw coming.

The man known as “Ninja” made waves last week for streaming a game of Fortnite with Drake, Lil Yachty, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. A stream that brought in a historic 621,000 concurrent viewers.

In an interview with CNBC, Ninja let the non-gaming world know exactly how big a deal he is, revealing that he makes nearly half a million dollars per month through Twitch streaming. The professional streamer also informed CNBC that there were some moving parts involved, like sponsorships, but credited Amazon’s Prime partnership with Twitch in order to make this figure happen. Every “free” Amazon Prime subscription, which users have to give out to streamers once a month, puts $2.50 in the pocket of the streamer.

