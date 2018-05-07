The Russo Brothers Offer Us Some Clues On The Title Of ‘Avengers 4’

Marvel

Avengers: Infinity War is still tops at the box office and has piled up a list of impressive records so far. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo won’t call this a “victory tour” (they will only acknowledge it is a “tour”), but as part of this tour the pair were in New York so we met up with them to ask a few lingering questions about Infinity War and where things go from here. To start, when are we finally going to learn what the still unknown (at least to us) title to the fourth Avengers movie will be – and they give would-be title sleuths a little hint of what to look for and, more importantly, what not to look for.

(And we will have much more from the Russo Brothers over the next couple of days. And, obviously, these interviews will be filled with massive spoilers so consider yourself warned if you haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War yet.)

I’m sorry no one saw your movie and I think it’s brave you are out here facing the music.

Anthony Russo: [Laughs] Sometimes you’re making a movie just for yourself.

This does feel like a victory tour.

Joe Russo: You know what, it’s a tour. We haven’t had any time to process any of this. We literally shot from January to January. We got back to L.A. and we are racing to finish the edit on Infinity War.

Anthony Russo: Which we had been editing the whole previous four months while we were shooting.

Joe Russo: And it’s as significant of a VFX job in history. We handed it in on April 7th, got in a car and started an international press tour that we are still on.

And then the film was moved up a week.

Joe Russo: We were looking at the release dates going how are we going to manage hiding secrets from everyone in the U.S. if we are releasing it internationally a week earlier? So there are secrets in the movie that the domestic audience was going to feel like people were spoiling the film.

Anthony Russo: And so many people wanting to bring the information to the U.S. prior to release.

Joe Russo: So day and date was a way to protect the film.

This character wasn’t in the movie, but I’m wondering if the Galaga guy from the first Avengers survived Thanos’ snap or not?

Joe Russo: He got snapped in the middle of a Galaga game. He was seconds away from his all-time high score.

I’m considering this canon.

Joe Russo: He’s gone.

Though with the actual characters who are left, is it fair to say it seems like there was a pattern to leave the original characters alive to set up some grand finale?

Joe Russo: It would seem as if there would be an interesting story to tell with the original Avengers.

When will we know the title to the fourth Avengers movie?

Joe Russo: Not for a while.

So it’s not just going to be in a couple of weeks?

Joe Russo: No.

So after Ant-Man and the Wasp?

Anthony Russo: We haven’t totally decided yet, but we are not anywhere close to it yet.

Is the title of the fourth Avengers ever spoken in Infinity War?

Joe Russo: No.

Okay, because people have been looking for clues in the dialogue.

Anthony Russo: It’s certainly grounded in the narrative that we have been following throughout the MCU – very well grounded…

