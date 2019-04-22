‘Fortnite’ Is Getting An ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Crossover To Celebrate The Movie’s Release

04.22.19

It seems like every possible brand and entity has a partnership with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and wants to get you excited about Avengers: Endgame. Even rental car companies have gotten in on the act for the film, which finally hits theaters this week. The crossover appeal of these movies really is something, and while we’re just days away from the penultimate act in Phase Three of the MCU, there do seem to be a few Marvel-related surprises on the horizon.

The most interesting one appears to be from the Fortnite universe. The massively popular battle royale game has a world that’s ever-changing, and it appears that once again there will be some Avengers crossover to celebrate the latest movie’s release.

Fortnite maker Epic Games tweeted an image on Monday that indicated it’s teaming up with Marvel to release something special in the game later this week. The tweet simply says “whatever it takes,” which is a major advertising slogan, and the date of the movie’s release. It also features a character holding Captain America’s shield.

