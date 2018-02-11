2 Chainz And Snoop Dogg’s Adidas Celeb Game Team Rosters Are Stacked

Getty Image

NBA All-Star Weekend always sees a major convergence of music and basketball as it has become almost a weeklong party leading up to the game itself. All-Star always sees a lot of celebrities pop in to take part in the festivities, but with the game being in Los Angeles this year, it will be an even more star-studded affair.

The official Celebrity Game this year features the usual list of participants, like Nick Cannon, Anthony Anderson, Common, Win Butler and others, but that might not even be the most highly anticipated celeb game of the weekend. At adidas’ 747 Warehouse St. event on Friday, Feb. 16, 2 Chainz and Snoop Dogg will captain teams of rappers from the east and west coasts respectively in a celeb game of their own.

On Sunday, adidas released the full rosters for both teams and it’s safe to say it will be quite the event. The headliners for Snoop’s team, at least in terms of popularity, are Chris Brown and David Banner while 2 Chainz’s squad features the likes of Quavo, Wale and French Montana.