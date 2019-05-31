The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best of everything in one place. This week, Ty Dolla $ign and J. Cole released the video for “Purple Emoji,” Skepta released a video for his “Greaze Mode” track, while City Girls and Lil Yachty dropped a video for “Act Up.” Lil Uzi Vert also stole the show with his appearance on Keed’s “Pull Up,” which also features YMW Melly. Here’s the best of the rest:

Jamz Feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby, “Baby Shower”

Yes, someone took it there. Before a satirist got to the concept, Jamz got two of the rap game’s biggest “babies” together on a menacing track named “Baby Shower.”

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, “Crime Pays”

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s Bandana is almost here. This week the duo released the album art for the project, as well as a video for “Crime Pays,” a song where Gibbs’ gritty rhymes are a compelling fit within Madlib’s delightful, jazzy soundscape.