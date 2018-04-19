Getty Image

Beyonce turned weekend-one of Coachella 2018 into Beychella and that same energy will be in full-effect for weekend-two, and yes she will be performing a different set, her dancer Jo’Artis Mijo Ratti exclusively confirmed with Variety. Sadly however, fans hoping to experience part-two of her electrifying performance from the comfort of their own homes will not be able to livestream it (in fact, none of the performances will be).

“Yeah, we’re switching up a couple things, so there could still be a wow factor,” Ratti, who has also worked with Madonna and Kelly Rowland, reveals.

During Beyonce’s mesmerizing weekend-one performance she owned the Coachella stage for two invigorating hours. The Houston super star put a spotlight on Historically Black Colleges and Universities as well as Black culture, by utilizing her hits such as “Crazy in Love,” “Formation,” “Partition,” “Kitty Kat” and “I Care” with the fusion of marching bands and Pan-Hellenic Greek life. She also brought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a Destiny’s Child reunion to perform nostalgic hits such as “Say My Name” and “Soldier.”

Suspicions that Bey would be changing her next Coachella set was fueled by a picture she posted to her website featuring a road case with the name of songs she did not perform like, “Upgrade U,” “End of Time,” “Bills Bills Bills,” “6 Inch” and “Cater 2 U.”

Although fans will not be able to livestream Beysus’ final Coachella performance, Sirius XM will be livestreaming the audio and there will be plenty of footage from festival-goers blessed enough to watch her second act.