Biggie’s Childhood Home Is Reportedly Renting For $4000 A Month

Getty Image

The Brooklyn of the late ’80s and early ’90s that produced hip-hop great The Notorious B.I.G. is long gone. There is perhaps no greater proof of that fact than the story from yesterday’s New York Post that reports that the “one-room shack” where Christopher Wallace — aka Biggie Smalls, aka The Notorious B.I.G. — grew up is now a three-bedroom apartment listed on Compass for $4,000 a month.

The official listing reads:

Amazing three-bedroom home with additional den/office and separate dining room with best light is now available for rent in the desired neighborhood of Clinton Hill historic district. The limestone eight-unit condominium prewar building was recently renovated and maintains gorgeous pre-war details, like hardwood floors and high ceilings, The kitchen has been has granite countertops, stainless appliances and lots of storage. This home also features a windowed dining room and a spacious southeast facing living room with an additional office. The building offers laundry, bike storage, and a common garden with plantings and barbecue area . One block from the subway and convenient to shops, restaurants and all Clinton Hill has to offer. Sorry No pet.

Compass.com

As one real estate agent told the Post: “The neighborhood is all hipsters and millennials. People in finance and tech people.” In other words, no one you’d want to hear rap about guns and selling crack. Ironically, the apartment is located right next to the street that was recently renamed in honor of its most famous former resident. “Christopher ‘Notorious B.I.G.’ Wallace Way” was renamed in a special ceremony earlier this month, but the neighborhood might not be anywhere you’d catch the Ready To Die rapper these days, even if he did have a Life After Death.