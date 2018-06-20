Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Compton rapper Buddy has announced the impending release of his debut album, Harlan & Alondra and to celebrate, released the sky-scraping video for the album’s third single, “Hey Up There” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Kent Jamz from Los Angeles rap crew Overdoz.

The breezy video finds Buddy perusing the Compton/Woodley Airport facilities and nearby Tomorrow’s Aeronautical Museum with a youth group, flying a helicopter, and performing from on top of a lowrider parked on the airport’s tarmac. It also features stunning aerial shots of the city he calls home, including the football field at El Camino College’s Compton campus and nighttime performance scenes with neon lights attached to the various small aircraft that call Woodley home.

Cool Lil Company/RCA Records

Buddy’s upcoming album title reflects the continuing trend of naming his albums after intersections near various places he’s resided, with Harlan & Alondra representing the place he called home growing up. In fact, the original cover of his debut mixtape Idle Time featured a Salvador Dali-esque illustration of the donut shop near where he grew up, on the corner of Atlantic Ave. and Alondra Blvd. just on the south east corner of the Hub City. With his previous, joint EPs with producers Kaytranada and Mike & Keys in the rearview and still flying high from the buzz garnered on his national tour with Joey Badass and his current swing with ASAP Ferg, it looks like Buddy really is on his way up as he says here.

Harlan & Alondra releases July 20 on Buddy’s own Cool Lil Company and RCA Records.