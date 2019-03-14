Cardi B Trolled Her Fans With A Prank Following The Instagram Crash

Getty Image

As we noted earlier on Wednesday, many Instagram and Facebook users were experiencing trouble with the apps. And, while some tried to take advantage of the sudden gap in our screen time, many others were distressed. That didn’t stop Cardi B from having some fun at her Instagram-using legion of fans.

HEY GUYS I JUST DROPPED A BIG SURPRISE ON INSTAGRAM GO CHECK IT OUT !!!!!!!!!!! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2019

On Wednesday afternoon, the Grammy Award-winning artist sent out an exciting tweet. “HEY GUYS I JUST DROPPED A BIG SURPRISE ON INSTAGRAM GO CHECK IT OUT !!!!!!!!!!!,” the 26-year-old rapper wrote. As one would expect, people scrambled to find a way to view whatever new piece of Cardi content awaited.

“CARDI YOU KNOW DANG WELL OUR INSTAGRAM DOESN’T WORK!!!” one distressed fan wrote.

“Howwwww??? Why are you doing this rn 😂,” cried another.

A third expressed his frustration rather succinctly — “INSTAGRAM BROKE”

Sadly, ever the prankster, Cardi was just pulling her fans’ legs. There, in fact, was no “BIG SURPRISE,” just a little fruitless scavenger hunt to — however briefly — distract them from the Instragram-less void in their lives. “Just kidding muahahahahahaha EVIL GENIUS BARDI😈😈😈😈,” she snickered.

Just kidding muahahahahahaha EVIL GENIUS BARDI😈😈😈😈 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2019

Cardi’s latest single with Bruno Mars “Please Me” is currently climbing its way up the charts. It sits at number three behind Ariana Grande’s “7 RIngs” and “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers.