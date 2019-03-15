Cardi B Licked Her Trophy And Thanked Her Haters While Accepting An IHeartRadio Music Award

Cardi B is one of the hottest things in music right now. Earlier this year, the Bronx-native took home the Grammy for Rap Album of the Year. This week, her new song with Bruno Mars, “Please Me,” climbed to number three on the Billboard Top 100; and on Thursday, she took home some more hardware, winning Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Perhaps, the only thing as famous as Cardi B herself is her tongue.

The 26-year-old accepted her award via a pre-recorded video. The clip begins with Cardi signature cackle. The artist then goes on to thank her fans, supporters, and even her haters.

“I gotta thank my haters cause — you know what I’m sayin’? — because ya’ll be sayin’ means things and ya’ll be thinkin’ those mean things is gonna discourage me, but that just means we go harder,” the rapper said. “If everyone gives me compliments, I get comfortable,” she concluded, cackling once again.

The video’s most quintessentially Cardi moment, however, came at its very end. Right as it appears she’s going simply sign off with a wave, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper trains her eyes on her new, hard-earned hardware and gives it a few affectionate licks.

