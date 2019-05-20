Getty Image

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, along with City Girls and Teyana Taylor, were the subjects of a tour rumor after it was announced that Cardi would be holding a series of concerts in upstate New York called Femme It Forward celebrating women in hip-hop. However, it appears that eager fans will have to wait until the end of the summer instead as Cardi was forced to postpone the concerts due to “circumstances beyond her control.”

Where the ladies were set to hit the stage at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview and Saratoga Performing Arts Center this weekend, the show organizers Live Nation announced that the concerts would be put on hold until the end of the summer. Both concerts will now take place instead on Friday, September 6 at SPAC and Saturday, September 7 at the Amp.

Meanwhile, Cardi, Megan, and City Girls are all having huge years so far with Cardi appearing on DJ Khaled’s new album on the 21 Savage-featuring song “Wish Wish” while her own hit single with Bruno Mars, “Please Me,” continues to ride the charts. Megan just dropped her own heavily-anticipated album, Fever, to rave reviews, while City Girls recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of their debut album, Period, with the release of the video for “Careless.” With a full schedule of festival appearances for the summer, all three acts will likely be plenty busy until Femme It Forward finally strikes.