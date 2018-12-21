Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Between the summer of 2017 and this past October, Cardi B has dropped a handful of singles from her debut album Invasion Of Privacy, the first of them being “Bodak Yellow” and the latest being “Money.” Now, about two months since “Money” was released, she has shared a new video for the song. Cardi has been very open about the fact that she used to be a stripper, and in this video, she honors her past by returning to the pole. Cardi sits naked at a piano in the clip, and there’s some nudity beyond that as well, so this video is not safe for work.

The song includes lyrics that allude to her past as a stripper, like, “Shake a lil ass / Get a little bag and take it to the store / Get a little cash / Shake it real fast and get a little more,” and she later specifically references Atlanta strip club Follie’s: “Walk out Follie’s with a bitch / Bring a thottie to the whip.” Beyond that, the song’s lyrics are as aggressive as the minimalistic instrumental: “All y’all bitches in trouble, I bring brass knuckles to the scuffle / I heard, ‘Cardi went pop,’ I did go pop — that’s me bursting they bubble.”

Cardi said back in April that she talks about her past often because she believes strippers deserve more respect: “People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on. […] Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain.”

Watch the video for “Money” above.

