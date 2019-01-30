Cardi B’s Political Rant Has Resulted In An Invitation To Speak At A Democratic Event In Iowa

01.30.19 57 mins ago

Getty Image

This weekend, Cardi B will be in Atlanta to perform at Bud Light and On Location Experiences’ Super Bowl music festival. Come May 3, though, she will find herself at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa for a show. While she’s in the area, it’s possible that she’ll also make some time to talk politics: In light of her recent political rant that was critical of the government shutdown, members of Iowa’s Democratic party have invited the rapper to speak at an upcoming event.

In a recent tweet, Polk County Democrats listed off some esteemed speakers who they have previously hosted, then said of Cardi B, “It only makes sense to invite [Cardi B] to a reception of her choice while she’s here in May.” There are some high-profile folks on that list, like House Of Representative’s Speaker Nancy Pelosi, attorney and 2020 United States Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and others.

Even if Cardi doesn’t accept this invitation, the people of Des Moines are very excited that she will be making a stop in their city. Wells Fargo Arena general manager Chris Connolly told the Des Moines Register, “It’s very, very unique. We probably won’t get another opportunity like this in the next calendar year.”

