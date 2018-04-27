Getty Image

When Kanye West started tweeting about his admiration of Donald Trump, it rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, like Questlove and some of his closest friends and collaborators. It seemed like he got some support from Chance The Rapper, though, who tweeted, “Black people don’t have to be democrats.”

That tweet led Trump to believe that he had a supporter in Chance, as the president tweeted this morning, “Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history).”