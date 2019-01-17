Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Our collective ears pricked up when we first heard that Cardi B would be lending her services to the already-formidable, Miami bounce banger “Twerk” by City Girls. The ass-shaking anthem was the standout first single of November’s Girl Code. When the remix was announced, it set the internet ablaze. As part of the promotion for the single, City Girl Yung Miami issued a “Twerk Off Challenge.” Twerk hopefuls from around the country were instructed to direct message her videos of them dancing to the song. Miami would, in turn, choose her the top 20 contestants who would then get “flewed out” out all expenses paid to the 305 to twerk for the chance to win $25,000.

Today, we got to see the fruit of this competion. Directed by Daps, the “Twerk” video is a classic ass-shaking rap video with a City Girls and Cardi B twist. Bikini-clad women and their shaking butts inundate the screen. We see them dancing on a beach, twerking atop a yacht, and doing back flips in what looks like some type of industrial twerk warehouse. Both Cardi and Yung Miami appear covered in body paint from the neck down. Cardi is made to look like a twerk tiger, while Miami is a twerk zebra. The pair takes turns dancing on stripper pole buoy and trade bars about their gifted posteriors. The video is a rump-shaking masterclass. You can check it out above!