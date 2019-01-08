Getty Image

Concerned fans of Chicago rapper Cupcakke, who just released her fourth album in November, mobilized on Twitter after she sent a scary tweet expressing suicidal ideation Monday night, eventually culminating in calls to the local police, who reportedly confirmed that Cupcakke was taken to the hospital.

im about to commit suicide — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) January 8, 2019

“im about to commit suicide,” she tweeted, prompting fans to send dozens of worried tweets. Many of the tweets came from verified accounts of colleagues and acquaintances expressing concern and urging one another to check on Cupcakke. Youtuber Shane Dawson wrote, “if u know her personally or know how to get in touch with her family please do! i’ve tried but her phone seems to not be working or she has a different number. my heart hurts so much. we love u so much cupcakke. u are such an amazing powerful strong woman and we love u!!

if u know her personally or know how to get in touch with her family please do! i’ve tried but her phone seems to not be working or she has a different number. my heart hurts so much. we love u so much cupcakke. u are such an amazing powerful strong woman and we love u!! https://t.co/RqaqxCm5EH — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 8, 2019

Another concerned tweet came from comedian Elijah Daniel, who provided updates as he was able to contact Chicago PD and confirm that they’d done a wellness check and hospitalized the rapper. “The @Chicago_Police have her address now and are doing a wellness check,” he wrote. He later updated that ” Chicago Police got to Elizabeth’s place and she has been taken to a hospital. I don’t have any further information beyond that, but will update when i do.”

The @Chicago_Police have her address now and are doing a wellness check https://t.co/wle5DVagzV — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 8, 2019

UPDATE: Chicago Police got to Elizabeth’s place and she has been taken to a hospital. I don’t have any further information beyond that, but will update when i do. — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 8, 2019

UPDATE: Police not able to give me anymore details other than Elizabeth is OKAY and at the hospital 💜 https://t.co/FVZgFxzn7y — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 8, 2019

His final update confirmed that Cupcakke was okay, but that the police were unable to provide more information. Meanwhile, other fans and entertainers, including Midwestern singer Lizzo, sent expression of affirmation and love to Cupcakke as they wait for more news about the rapper’s status.