Deadmau5 Tried To Clown Lil Yachty’s Request For An EDM Song And Got Owned Instead

#Vince Staples #Diplo #Deadmau5
05.15.18 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Most artists aren’t satisfied with doing the same thing over and over again, so they’re always trying to branch into different areas and expand their creative horizons. Lil Yachty, for example, took to Twitter yesterday to say that he wants to try his hand at EDM: “I wanna do a big EDM song and perform it at one of those festivals. Which EDM DJ tryna make it with me?”

It’s a pretty harmless question, and putting himself out there like that seems like a solid way to actually find a collaborator, but it certainly won’t be Deadmau5. He saw the tweet and responded with a salty answer: “I’m good, thanks.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Staples#Diplo#Deadmau5
TAGSdeadmau5diploLil YachtyVince Staples

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 4 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 4 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 6 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP