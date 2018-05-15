Getty Image

Most artists aren’t satisfied with doing the same thing over and over again, so they’re always trying to branch into different areas and expand their creative horizons. Lil Yachty, for example, took to Twitter yesterday to say that he wants to try his hand at EDM: “I wanna do a big EDM song and perform it at one of those festivals. Which EDM DJ tryna make it with me?”

It’s a pretty harmless question, and putting himself out there like that seems like a solid way to actually find a collaborator, but it certainly won’t be Deadmau5. He saw the tweet and responded with a salty answer: “I’m good, thanks.”