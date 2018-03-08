Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With Ava Duvernay’s A Wrinkle In Time adaptation set to release this Friday, March 9, Disney is kicking the promotion of both the film and its soundtrack into high gear with the release of Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled‘s video for “I Believe.”

After teasing the release of the video on Good Morning America yesterday, the full video is now available in all its sunny splendor. Featuring some stunning green-screen visuals incorporating landscapes and concepts from the film and very minimal appearances from DJ Khaled himself, “I Believe” is a full-on display of Demi Lovato’s vocal chops and some fantastic costume design also inspired by Wrinkle.

The uplifting message of the song is relatively straightforward: Believe in yourself, and you can do anything. It’s especially poignant coming from Lovato, though, as her personal struggles have been well documented. After overcoming a number of issues and celebrating five years of sobriety with the help of MMA training and therapy, she isn’t just reciting lyrics from a Disney movie.

While DJ Khaled’s appearance in the video is pretty downplayed, it’s also timely, considering he is working on a new album, Father Of Asahd, which he’s already begun promoting with the anthemic rap duet from Jay-Z and Beyonce, “Top Off.”