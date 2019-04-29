Getty Image

Festivalgoers at Stagecoach this weekend had a (sort of) surprise: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus popped up during Diplo’s set to perform their viral mega-hit “Old Town Road,” a cameo that had been rumored for a few days preceding the event. The performance was definitely another viral moment during the reign of “Old Town Road,” and now Diplo is keeping the party going, as he has shared his own remix of the song.

The remix uses the Billy Ray Cyrus version of the song as its foundation. As would probably be expected, the song puts more of an EDM twist on it and brings a vital new energy to the track. Unlike the original version, Diplo’s take doesn’t get into the song’s intensity right away, instead choosing to keep things subdued for the first portion of the song before letting some trip-hop drums and whistling carry the instrumental. It’s definitely a different take on the track, as it’s not as hip-hop as it used to be, but it’s a worthy addition to the “Old Town Road” oeuvre.

The Stagecoach appearance was actually Lil Nas X’s first live performance ever, and it seems like that’s something we could be seeing more of soon: After getting off stage, he tweeted, “just did my first performance ever! sh*t felt great!”

Listen to Diplo’s “Old Town Road” remix above.