Getty Image

DJ Khaled reportedly has a bone to pick. Earlier in the week, it was reported that the 43-year-old producer, DJ, social media personality “stormed” into the offices of his record label Epic Records with an entourage and “threw a temper tantrum,” following his new album Father of Asahd‘s disappointing debut at number two on the Billboard Top 200 album chart behind Tyler, The Creator’s Igor. Khaled was allegedly angry at his label for what he viewed as their clumsy handling of his album rollout.

According to The Blast, other sources have since come forward and said that Khaled did not show up with an entourage, but instead just “one assistant” and that, while no tantrum was thrown, Khaled did “passionately speak” to executives at his label.

The true source of his frustration was not with his label, but allegedly with Billboard . Khaled was angry with the music chart-makers decision not to count the 100,000 digital downloads of Father of Asahd that the “No Brainer” producer sold in a bundle with nutritional supplements.

Khaled and his team reportedly claim that they were given approval by Billboard to sell the album in this bundle format. Billboard, however, says they did not “approve the copy” of the promotion. Tyler The Creator was the beneficiary of a bundle promotion as Igor was sold in tandem with t-shirts and posters. Khaled believes that, had his bundle sales been factored into Billboard‘s units sold tally, Father of Asahd would have been number one.

An article published on Billboard just last week revealed that the company believes that there are still flaws with their sale tallying system and that they are still adapting to the evolving practice of bundling albums with merch.