DJ Khaled’s onslaught of videos continues with the release of the Joseph Khan-directed video for “Celebrate” with Post Malone and Travis Scott. In an unusual move for the promotional-minded producer, he forewent the process of a traditional rollout for his new album, Father Of Asahd, instead dropping the album, then following up with firestorm of videos for songs like “Higher” with John Legend and the late, great Nipsey Hussle and “Just Us” featuring a sword-and-sandals-clad SZA.

In the video for “Celebrate,” freeze frame sequences depict some wild scenarios of paramilitary troops descending on the guest rappers during a hotel party (complete with strippers, naturally) and during a superpowered escaped warehouse escape. In Post Malone’s sequence, he disaffectedly smokes a cigarette while dollar bills fall from the air around him, just before the gunmen break into his room, while an apparently electrically-powered Travis dodges his pursuers on foot. Khaled’s bit of storyline sees him in full-on car chase mode, blasting away at his enemies while bullets are captured whizzing by him in mid-flight.

On top of his avalanche of videos, which will include even more clips later this weekend featuring Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Buju Banton, Sizzla, Mavado, and 070 Shake, Khaled is also bringing a small army of guest stars with him on Saturday Night Live tomorrow to perform songs from Father Of Asahd live to close out the weekend. Get Father Of Asahd here.