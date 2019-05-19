When it comes to superproducer DJ Khaled performances, you can bet he’ll bring all the extras you could ever ask for. With his new album, Father Of Asahd, releasing just a day ago, he and a plethora of guest stars including Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and J Balvin hit the SNL stage to bring a medley of “Jealous” and “You Stay” to life.

DJ Khaled may have been relatively quiet in the lead-up to Father Of Asahd‘s May 17 release, but followed up with veritable deluge of music videos to promote the album once it had released. While the album included previously released 2018 singles “No Brainer,” with Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, and Quavo, and “Top Off,” which featured Jay-Z and Beyonce, the new videos that were released on Friday included “Higher,” featuring John Legend and Nipsey Hussle, “Celebrate,” featuring Post Malone and Travis Scott, “Just Us,” featuring SZA, “Jealous,” featuring Big Sean and Lil Wayne, and “Holy Mountain,” featuring 070 Shake, Buju Banton, Mavado, and Sizzla. Khaled’s performances tonight were announced to feature appearances from many of the artists who featured on the album, giving many of the featured artists an opportunity to flourish before the show’s massive audience and even returning Lil Wayne and Meek Mill to SNL for their second performances this season.

