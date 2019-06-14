‘What Does DJ Khaled Do Exactly?’ A Lot, Actually

Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

Every DJ Khaled album cycle engenders the same question throughout certain segments of the hip-hop community: what exactly does he do? In the past two weeks, that query was weaponized more than ever after Khaled took to social media to downplay Tyler The Creator’s appeal while complaining about his own Father Of Asahd album initially debuting at number two on the Billboard charts. Khaled was upset that he was missing out on roughly 100,000 units because Billboard wasn’t counting his energy drink album bundle toward his first-week album sales, and Tyler caught some misdirected anger. There are plenty of people who listened to both albums last week, and there was no need for Khaled, usually a purveyor of hip-hop unity, to subtly snipe at Tyler in his moment of anger.

This week, Father Of Asahd tabulated more units than Tyler’s exceptional IGOR project because some people bought energy drinks, but the sting of Khaled slighting Tyler’s music as “mysterious” persists. Tyler and Khaled were pitted against each other by many people last week, which is an apples and oranges comparison. Tyler is a talented rapper and producer. Khaled is no longer a from-scratch producer like Tyler, though he has a say in the beatmaking and recording process ala Diddy or Jermaine Dupri. He’s definitely not a rapper, but that doesn’t mean that his contributions to rap are a mystery; his game is in his name. His albums are true to the spirit of the DJ’s place in rap as a curator and vibe setter. Mocking him is showing disregard to every DJ who ever created compilation mixtapes and/or albums.

Hip-hop culture was cultivated from four elements: rap, DJing, grafitti, and breakdancing. Most casual listeners and young hip-hop fans may primarily identify the term hip-hop with rapping, but that reduction is their own shortsightedness at play. There have been many DJs who, like Khaled, have utilized their network to put together projects under their sonic purview. They A&R the projects by greenlighting songs, choosing the beats, and deciding the ideal artists to fit each production. That is a key cog of the creative process and takes a devoted understanding of hip-hop to pull off.

I tried to tell y’all DJ Khaled felt a type of way about losing to Tyler when he posted then deleted this on IG 😂 pic.twitter.com/MNTjqSuoMt — Dwayne Ducky (@Pink_Marse) June 6, 2019

And Khaled cultivated his curatorial eye on a winding journey that reflects a devotion to hip-hop felt in every one of his impassioned award show speeches, interviews, or song intros. There are some who find his shtick obnoxious, but frankly, he deserves to be after his grind paid off. The New Orleans native started his career working at a record shop in the early 90s, then began DJing all over the Big Easy before transitioning to Miami’s 99 Jamz radio station for years. It was there that he met Fat Joe, who put him down with his Terror Squad crew. Khaled capitalized on his position as the Terror Squad DJ to nestle further into the music industry as a producer, and ultimately landed a deal with Koch Records that laid the way for his 2006 debut Listennnn…The Album.

From there, he’s been on an upward ascendance, becoming the most commercially successful DJ ever from a sales perspective. In the 1980s and early ’90s, legendary DJ figures like Mr. Magic, DJ Red Alert, and the duo of DJ Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia, among others, pioneered the mix compilation format, putting together mixes of the hottest rap songs that were bumped throughout the New York City area on the radio or on cassette tapes. Later on, disc jockeys like DJ Clue, Kay Slay, DJ Drama, and Funk Master Flex released compilation mixtapes featuring freestyles and song submissions from the hottest artists of the moment, even releasing studio albums through major labels. What Khaled does is a continuation of that latter format, with a more commercially polished, hit-driven formula. He was able to sidestep the death of the physical mixtape market in the late ‘00s, which hamstrung many DJs, and curate hit-laden albums with his hefty network of artists like Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and more. They respected his craft enough to jump on hits like “We Takin Over,” “I’m So Hood” and “I’m On One,” which, along with his incessant internet presence, helped him climb the industry ladder and reach the top tier stratosphere of artists like Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Rihanna.