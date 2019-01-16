Interscope

It may be the dead of winter now, but DJ Mustard, renowned ratchet music producer and prolific purveyor of skeletal, turn-up anthems, has returned to remind us all of the warmer months ahead with his latest single, the boastful “Pure Water,” featuring first-time collaborators Migos. He dropped by Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show on Apple Music to debut the track and talk about his future plans. Check out the song below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It makes sense that “Pure Water” sounds so much like a warm weather, pool party playlist staple. After all, Mustard hails from the sunny, seaside city of Long Beach, CA, where it rarely dips below 70 degrees and his label is even called 10 Summers. So even though the “Pure Water” in the title is a clear reference to Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff‘s ice drip, the three Atlanta trap superstars can’t help but to evoke a breezy, summery vibe, buoyed along by Mustard’s thumping kicks and syncopated snare snaps.

The chemistry isn’t surprising; although it’s Mustard’s first time working with Migos as a whole, he had already produced “Want Her” for Quavo, which he says made the whole process that much easier: “This is my first time working with Offset and Takeoff. Me and Quavo got an ongoing relationship ’cause we did the song “Want Her” a long time ago. Now with this song, it was easier. I feel like everybody grown, even myself. With me and Quavo, it was just tag teaming, getting everybody involved, but once it came together, it was like a match made in heaven type thing.”

He also took the opportunity to talk about his artist Ella Mai‘s Grammy nomination, his future plans for 2019, and ran down a list of the artists he’s working with including 21 Savage, Lil Jon, and Meek Mill, calling the new records “nuclear bombs, ’cause we gonna shake the whole world up.”