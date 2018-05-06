‘SNL’ And Donald Glover Skewer Migos By Sending Them To Therapy In ‘Friendos’

05.06.18

Donald Glover put his musical aptitude and love for Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos on display during his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, while lovingly and expertly skewers the band’s group dynamic and pays homage to all those viral internet jokes about Takeoff.

In the sketch, Glover, Kenan Thompson, and Chris Redd depict a parody trap rap trio called “Friendos” as stand-ins for Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset respectively, to perform a song called “Therapy,” intercut with scenes from the group’s actual therapy session where they air intergroup grievances and “Takeoff” complains of being relegated to simply repeating his bandmates’ lyrics as ad-libs — even in therapy.

It’s a humorous play on not just Migos’ longstanding friendship and ability to keep internal conflicts to a minimum but on hip-hop’s newfound affinity for actually talking through problems rather than relying on other vices.

