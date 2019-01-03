Getty Image

Kanye West has infamously been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, but in October, he declared that he wasn’t going to be outspoken about his politics anymore, writing on Twitter, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!”

That didn’t last very long: In November, he donated $126K to Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, and he began 2019 by sharing more praise for Trump. On January 1st, he continued not distancing himself from politics, tweeting, “Trump all day,” “From now on I’m performing with my mutherf***ing hat on,” and, “One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black.”

The next day, Trump held his first Cabinet meeting of 2019, and during the hourlong session, he took a minute to reciprocate Kanye’s compliments: CNBC’s Ylan Q. Mui notes that Trump shouted out Kanye by calling him “smart, a good guy.”

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

From now on I’m performing with my mutherfucking hat on 🐉🐉🐉 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Aaaaand @kanyewest gets a shoutout in this hourlong POTUS cabinet meeting. Trump calls him smart, a good guy. Welcome to 2019! — Ylan Q. Mui (@ylanmui) January 2, 2019

Aside from this, 2019 has already brought a bevy of Kanye news: He and Kim Kardashian are reportedly expecting their fourth child, and it appears he backed out of performing at Coachella due to a dispute over his stage design.