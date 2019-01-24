Getty Image

Within the last few years, Drake and his OVO crew have made major moves to expand their content offerings beyond music. In 2017, we reported that he was developing a reboot of the popular, British crime drama Top Boy, and later that year, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in November of 2017, the pop star revealed that he was working on projects with Steve Goulin of Anonymous Content (of Spotlight and Mr. Robot fame), the film studio A24, and Apple who is expected to launch a video/TV streaming service of their own this year.

Apparently, the 32-year-old isn’t done. On Friday, Deadline reported that Drake and his manager Future Prince have signed a first look deal to develop a series of projects with the Forest Hill Entertainment, a new venture started by fellow Toronto Native Matthew Budman. Budman is best known for his co-producer role on the Academy Award-nominated film Zero Dark Thirty and for being an executive producer of the Academy Award-winning American Hustle.

There are no details yet on the types of projects Drake and Future Prince will be developing, but regarding the announcement, Prince commented, “This partnership aligns strongly with our mission of developing and fostering emerging and preeminent talent across the entertainment landscape.”