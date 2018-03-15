Drake Has Potentially Started A New Trend With His ‘Fortnite’ Streaming Success

Last night, superstar MC Drake tapped into a community that most people wouldn’t think was possible for him: the world of gaming — more specifically, live-streaming. Tagging along with popular Twitch streamer Ninja, he brought his star power (and a few of his famous friends) to the popular gaming platform, catapulting the view count past the Twitch record of 360k.

Rappers and musicians playing video games isn’t a novel concept; hell, it isn’t even a new one. But the fact that Drake stepped down from his crystal castle of rap royalty to play video games with one of the community’s biggest influencers is definitely groundbreaking in itself.

Ninja is considered one of the best players of Epic Games’ “Fortnite,” a free-to-play “battle royal” game that can pit up to 100 players against each other in a huge world map. Dropped into the map with very few resources, players are forced to scavenge, kill, and build their way to becoming the last person standing. It’s popular because of its Pixar-meets-anime graphical fidelity and “easy to play, hard to master” building mechanics.

It’s the same type of visual style that saw games like “Overwatch” become a gaming zeitgeist just a year ago (“Overwatch” now has a international gaming league that airs weekly on Twitch). The “battle royal” concept has been a concept that has taken the gaming world by storm and games like “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknownBattlegrounds” sit at the forefront with a player base that has exceeded 10 million players between the both of them.

The phenomenon of these games have given them prime real estate atop the leaderboards at Twitch, a platform that boasts its users use to watch more minutes of video than Youtube. Taking the concept of “followers” to the next level, players can earn subscriptions from their fans, which pays out a small donation of $5 a month. Ninja has more than 140,000 subscribers—so you can do the math about how much he’s making by playing “Fortnite” with his friends. With this much mainstream attention, from casuals and hardcores alike, it really shouldn’t be surprising that Ninja (and “Fortnite”) crossed Drake’s radar.

