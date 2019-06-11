Getty Image

Game five of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors turned out to be a thriller that came down to the final second, but no one could enjoy it — not even fans of Golden State, who eventually won — because of the devastating injury suffered by Warriors forward Kevin Durant in the second quarter. Even the Raptors cultural ambassador, Drake, appeared shaken, sending heartfelt well wishes to his friendly rival on Instagram after the game, calling him a “true warrior” and admitting that the game wasn’t enjoyable after seeing the injury.

“Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire,” he wrote. “Praying for our brother. That’s my only concern tonight is your well being. “The game needs me” is an understatement when it comes to 35. Please wish the best for this true warrior.” Drake was also seen consoling Durant as he was helped off the court past Drake’s customary courtside seats, with Drake leaning in to speak to Durant as he passed. Drake himself is no stranger to performance injuries; early in his career, he re-aggravated an old ACL injury onstage and had to be carried off.

Durant’s Achilles injury is known to be one of the worst types of injuries in basketball, but recent advances in medicine and training have made it possible to bounce back from the problematic injury after as little as one year of rehab. Hopefully, Kevin will be back on the court by the 2020-21 season and basketball will have one of its greatest players back at his peak.