After several months of Drake and Migos traversing the country on their stop-and-start Drake And The Three Amigos Tour, they may have gotten closer as a unit than anyone could have suspected. Quality Control CEO Pee posted photos on Instagram tonight of him and Drake having a good time together with “forever grateful” and “QC/OVO” in his caption. One of the photos showed P taking an iced out “QC” chain out of a box. The next photo shows the chain on Drake’s neck. The post’s commenters are wondering what the deal is with the chain and the “QC/OVO” reference.
It’s known that Drake, at least in the public eye, is a free agent, based on his “as soon as this album drop I’m out of the deal” line on Scorpion’s “Is There More.” Is there more to this photo than Drake getting a new chain? Perhaps Pee is simply showing end-of-tour appreciation for Drake consistently being there for Migos, including ingratiating them to his massive fanbase with his verse on the remix to their breakout “Versace” single five years ago.
But it’s also worth noting that Drake announced another album on the way at a recent concert. In June, Variety credited a “well-placed source” that promised “when Drake signs his next deal, he’ll have another release ready to drop to accompany the news.” With QC under Universal and on top of the game, it would be a fairly practical move if Drake joined the team as an artist or for management. But that’s a huge if. Logic says that if Drake was making a move that massive, he’d announce it himself in grand fashion. Whatever the case, we’ll know what is sooner than later.
Bingo. There is nothing more to it.
I hate to use this word, but this generation (of social media) is stupid. All of the speculations from fans who do not know how the music business/industry works are ridiculous. Everyone has an opinion without knowing much of the subjects they choose to speak so matter of factly about.
Look, Aubrey would NEVER sign to Quality Control – I would put every dollar of my worth on that statement – that is how confident I am. It would make no sense, with the position he is in as one of the top acts in the entire industry, to sign a deal (management or artist) with such a young (and trendy) company. Drake could structure ANY deal desired and be in complete “control” of his career. These speculators need to ask themselves, why would he become a slave to another man when he does not have to? There are FAR better executives to do the job, and labels that have been around for nearly a century, with significantly more money to support their musicians. Why would an artist of Aubrey’s stature sign with one that has half a decade behind them?
The chain was a gift for all of the collaborations and relationship he has with Q.C.
You would have to be a fool (not to mention a horrible negotiator) to be at the top of your industry and make the decision to receive a percentage of your worth when you can negotiate to have it all (or close to it). That move is relegated to acts not in the driver’s seat and on the decline (e.g., not moving as many songs/records or tour tickets as you did at your peak – Drake is still at his peak).
