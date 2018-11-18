After several months of Drake and Migos traversing the country on their stop-and-start Drake And The Three Amigos Tour, they may have gotten closer as a unit than anyone could have suspected. Quality Control CEO Pee posted photos on Instagram tonight of him and Drake having a good time together with “forever grateful” and “QC/OVO” in his caption. One of the photos showed P taking an iced out “QC” chain out of a box. The next photo shows the chain on Drake’s neck. The post’s commenters are wondering what the deal is with the chain and the “QC/OVO” reference.

It’s known that Drake, at least in the public eye, is a free agent, based on his “as soon as this album drop I’m out of the deal” line on Scorpion’s “Is There More.” Is there more to this photo than Drake getting a new chain? Perhaps Pee is simply showing end-of-tour appreciation for Drake consistently being there for Migos, including ingratiating them to his massive fanbase with his verse on the remix to their breakout “Versace” single five years ago.

But it’s also worth noting that Drake announced another album on the way at a recent concert. In June, Variety credited a “well-placed source” that promised “when Drake signs his next deal, he’ll have another release ready to drop to accompany the news.” With QC under Universal and on top of the game, it would be a fairly practical move if Drake joined the team as an artist or for management. But that’s a huge if. Logic says that if Drake was making a move that massive, he’d announce it himself in grand fashion. Whatever the case, we’ll know what is sooner than later.