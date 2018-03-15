Drake, noted fan of Starbucks and spicy whiskey and practically every good sports team in existence, is also a confirmed gaming fanboy. The Toronto superstar basically burnt Rap Twitter to a crisp when he tweeted that he was going to livestream a match of the popular game Fortnite: Battle Royale with popular Twitch user Ninja, real name Tyler Blevins.

Soon enough, the stream had racked up over 600,000 concurrent viewers according to Polygon (with the number still rising as of this writing). The previous streaming record for non-tournament play was almost half that with 388,000 concurrent viewers. The previous record crashed the server, so clearly, some extra prep was done before this one went live.