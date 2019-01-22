Getty Image

What Drake does on Instagram — who he follows, who he doesn’t, what he likes, what he doesn’t — is the subject of constant scrutiny. As we’ve come to learn, the Canadian pop star is a man whose moves are often made with heavy calculation.

On Monday afternoon, it was discovered that Drake had unfollowed his one-time collaborator The Weeknd on the photo-sharing app. The news came after a period of chilled relations between the once-close pair. The Weeknd’s mainstream breakthrough occurred in part through the stewardship of Drake, who featured the then relatively unknown Toronto-native heavily on his 2011 album Take Care. However, it has been some time since the two have released music together, and Drake was noticeably absent on The Weeknd’s blockbuster album Strarboy.

Rumors concerning potential enmity existing between the two spiked last week when certain lyrics from “Lost in the Fire” — The Weeknd’s recent collaboration with Gesaffelstein — caught the attention of fans. In it, he sings:

And I just want a baby with the right one

(I just want a baby with the right)

‘Cause I could never be the one to hide one

(I could never be the one to hide)

Many online believed this to be a direct reference to Drake’s child-revealing fiasco from last summer. And fans received potential confirmation of this theory when Drake’s chief antagonizer in the affair, Pusha T, retweeted the song and commented on it with three, loaded fire emojis.

Drake’s Instagram activity didn’t end there. The 32-year-old kept his follower ratio even by following Soulja Boy, who recently appeared as a guest on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club and asserted that he taught Drake, “everything he knows.” Does Drake have something to say to Soulja Boy about that? For now, we’ll have to wait and see.