Getty Image

When Drake cast his dad, Dennis Graham, in his commercials for Virginia Black whiskey, we had no idea how close those ads were to the truth. As it turns out, Dennis really is the big flirt he plays on TV, as revealed by comedian Tiffany Haddish in an interview with Glamour UK. While dishing on her DM experiences with Drake, she revealed that not only did the rap star approach her to be in one of his videos, but his dad also tried to make a pass as well.

Asked if she ever experienced the “DM slide,” she remembered, “You know what, Drake slid into my DMs. I saw him a few days later and he was like, ‘Yo! You didn’t respond to my DMs!’ I was like, ‘Well, I don’t even know that you follow me!’ He just wanted to know if I wanted to be in his music video. I did his music video and I thought, ‘Oh, maybe something might happen, you know!'”

However, she says things didn’t work out from there: “I was like, ‘Are you gonna take me to dinner?’ He said, ‘Yeah, we could eat dinner,’ and then I never heard from him again. That’s because I was being thirsty – that’s my fault. I should have said, ‘I’ll see if I can be in your music video. What are you looking at? Are you trying to hang out with me? Ewww gross!’ I should have been like, ‘Who are you again? What do you do?’” She did wind up appearing in the video for “Nice For What” alongside a plethora of other female stars, so it wasn’t a total loss.

And while she may have forgotten to play hard-to-get with the Grammy-winning rapper, she didn’t have any problem shutting down his flirtatious pops. “His dad hit me up though and I turned his dad down,” she said. “I’m not being Drake’s step momma!”

So it turns out that those ads may be playing up Dennis’ prowess after all. That being said, Drake also dropped the ball, so maybe neither is as smooth as they want us all to believe. Of course, Tiffany is still single per her interview responses. Shooters shoot, Drake. Shooters shoot.