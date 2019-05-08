Eminem Challenged Comedian Chris D’Elia To A Rap Battle

05.08.19 52 mins ago

Getty Image

Last week, Eminem and Logic dropped their collaborative new single “Homicide.” The track was met with mixed reviews as some felt that the pair’s fixation of the state of “lyricism” in contemporary hip-hop was narrow-sighted. Still, the track has been performing incredibly well, hitting the No. 1 spot on iTunes and Spotify’s US Top 50. It’s expected to debut near the top of the Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. As such, the rappers have been continuing to promote the song.

“Me and @chrisdelia are gonna battle one day,” Eminem tweeted on Tuesday. He was calling out Chris D’Elia, the person whose voice can be heard at the end of the song. D’Elia is a stand up comedian who has appeared on shows like NBC’s Whitney and ABC’s The Good Doctor. Last September, D’Elia posted a minute-long video to his YouTube channel called “Eminem Rapping,” in which the 39-year-old lampooned the rapper’s penchant for dense, rhyme-heavy bars. The video made its rounds on social media and quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views. Eminem took notice and included audio from the viral clip on “Homocide.”

Hearing about the challenge, D’Elia posted a response on Instagram. “Slim Shady himself called me out?! I accept! Swipe left,” he wrote, accompanying a photo of himself standing next to an open car trunk filled with napkins (a reference to a line in his irreverent freestyle). D’Elia told Billboard that he didn’t accept any compensation for the song and that the shout out was “a huge honor.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eminem
TAGSchris d'eliaEminemHomocidelogic
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 14 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP