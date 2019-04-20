Getty Image

Marshall Mathers, better known as his stage name Eminem, shared a photo of his sobriety token to Twitter. The rapper is celebrating his eleventh year of sobriety. “11 years – still not afraid,” reads the caption.

The token reads, “To thine own self be true,” with the words “unity,” “service,” and “recovery.” The words surround the roman numeral XI, which represents his 11th year sober.

Eminem began his road to sobriety in 2007 following a near death experience after a Vicodin drug overdose. “Had I have got to the hospital about two hours later, I would have died,” Eminem revealed in the 2012 documentary How To Make Money Selling Drugs. “My organs were shutting down. My liver, kidneys, everything. They were gonna have to put me on dialysis. They didn’t think I was gonna make it. My bottom was gonna be death.” Eminem’s children also inspired him to begin recovery. “I’m looking at my kids, and like, I need to be here for this.”

Back in February, the rapper announced he reissued his breakout album Slim Shady for it’s 20-year anniversary. The reissue features 10 bonus tracks. Slim Shady was originally released on February 23rd, 1999 by producer Dr. Dre.

Dre was quick to ask the rapper for more new music on Eminem’s sobriety celebration tweet.