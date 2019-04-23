Renata Raksha

A few days ago, Flying Lotus announced that his next album is called Flamagra, and that it’s coming out on May 24 via Warp. He also shared a video for the David Lynch-featuring “Fire Is Coming,” the album art, and the tracklist, the latter of which revealed some interesting information. His first album since 2014’s You’re Dead features guests like Anderson .Paak, Solange, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Thundercat, Little Dragon, Shabazz Palaces, Toro Y Moi, and Denzel Curry. Flying Lotus unveiled his Little Dragon collaboration, “Spontaneous,” today, as well as a song called “Takashi.”

Collectively, the songs tease an eclectic album, because the two tracks are pretty different. They’re both funky, though: “Spontaneous” is a quick head-bobbing track featuring gentle vocals from Little Dragon, while “Takashi” is a jazzy 6-minute instrumental with an upbeat rhythm.

Flying Lotus previously said of making the album, “This album has been a refuge for pain and trying to make the most out of that pain. Music can heal and in the wake of that tragedy it reminded me what I’m here to do. As we get older, we start to figure out what our purpose is and embrace it and I want to do good things with my work. I want it to be able to help people through tough times and inspire them to be creative.”

Listen to “Spontaneous” and “Takashi” above.

Flamagra is out 5/24 via Warp. Pre-order it here.