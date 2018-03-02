It’s Still A Great Time To Be Alive As Future Previews A New Drake Collaboration On Snapchat

#Drake
03.02.18 1 week ago

Getty Image

In the realm of prolific artists, more rappers should follow the lead of Future. He’s known for flooding the market, but he will also disappear for a bit to get people missing him. From his frank “I.C.W.N.T.” single to the soon-to-be smash “Top Off” – which featured Beyonce Bars, it seems like the ATLien is gearing up to be back in full effect. He wiped his socials earlier this year, which is what he previously did at the eve of new music. There’s no project announcement yet, but he’s teasing new music. He took to Snapchat earlier today to preview a new song with none other than Drake, who looks primed to drop a new project too after setting records and tugging at heartstrings with “God’s Plan.”

As with most snippets, we only get just enough to catch the vibe. The beat sounds like an energetic trap production, and Drake and Future are both mentioning “20” pretty often in the couple bars we hear, hinting that this may be the song’s title or main concept. Many people feel these rappers are both 10s when it comes to hip-hop, so the concept fits in that regard. We’ll just have to wait for the full song to drop before we know more.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakeFuture

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP