Getty Image

In the realm of prolific artists, more rappers should follow the lead of Future. He’s known for flooding the market, but he will also disappear for a bit to get people missing him. From his frank “I.C.W.N.T.” single to the soon-to-be smash “Top Off” – which featured Beyonce Bars, it seems like the ATLien is gearing up to be back in full effect. He wiped his socials earlier this year, which is what he previously did at the eve of new music. There’s no project announcement yet, but he’s teasing new music. He took to Snapchat earlier today to preview a new song with none other than Drake, who looks primed to drop a new project too after setting records and tugging at heartstrings with “God’s Plan.”

As with most snippets, we only get just enough to catch the vibe. The beat sounds like an energetic trap production, and Drake and Future are both mentioning “20” pretty often in the couple bars we hear, hinting that this may be the song’s title or main concept. Many people feel these rappers are both 10s when it comes to hip-hop, so the concept fits in that regard. We’ll just have to wait for the full song to drop before we know more.