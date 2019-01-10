Future Thinks People Are Giving ‘Too Much Attention’ To His Former Collaborator R. Kelly

01.10.19

Getty Image

With all the buzz again surrounding disgraced R&B star R. Kelly, there’s at least one person who we should all just move on and forget about the “Ignition” singer. In January 9 interview with Los Angeles radio station Power 106, Atlanta rapper Future distanced himself from his old collaboration with Kelly and asserted that he thinks R. Kelly would “go away” if we all just stopped talking about him.

“Man, who is that?” he said of the Chicago singer when asked about the furor surrounding him in the wake of the Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly. “I thought we had forgot about that.”

He went on to explain his reasoning to host J. Cruz: “We giving it too much attention. When you give things too much attention, they blow up. That’s why he gon’ blow up. That’s why his music gonna do what it did ’cause y’all keep talkin’ about it. Stop talking about it, it’ll go away… Behind the scenes, there’s supposed to be things done how they’re supposed to be done. Stop giving it negative attention.”

Future previously collaborated with Kelly on the 2012 Pluto track, “Parachute.” While it seems his intentions are at least somewhat noble — and partially correct — it’s important to remember that R. Kelly got away with 20 years of abuse precisely because so many people weren’t paying attention. However, one thing that would help would be to deprive him of entertainment related revenue — while R. Kelly’s streaming numbers went up in the wake of Surviving R. Kelly and the previous Spotify playlist ban, the singer would no longer be able to maintain his lifestyle and network of enablers if the world collectively decided to #MuteRKelly.

