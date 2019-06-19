Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gucci Mane promised that his new album, Delusions Of Grandeur, was coming out “in less than two weeks” last week when he debuted the Meek Mill-featuring single “Backwards.” Now, just a day after he released the debauched video for “Backwards,” the Atlanta trap rap godfather has followed up with a new song, “Proud Of You,” and announced the actual release date: This Friday, June 21. It looks like we won’t have long to wait to see how he follows up Evil Genius after all. Check out the video for “Proud Of You” above and the Instagram post announcing the D.O.G. release date below.

The video for “Proud Of You,” directed by Drevinci Wrks, has a relatively straightforward concept: Gucci Mane shows off his new physique while rhyming and flexing in front of a fleet of luxury cars. In the song’s lyrics, he boasts about kicking his lean habit and contrasts having “the county blues” with his new lifestyle of “everyday I’m countin’ blues.” Also of note: Gucci no longer writes his lyrics, has run out of space for new tattoos on his body, and his pinky ring sunk the Titanic. It looks like he has every right to be proud of himself.

Delusions Of Grandeur drops this Friday, June 21 via Atlantic Records.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.