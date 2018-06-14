Top Dawg Entertainment

Jay Rock has been gearing up for the release of his first album in three years, Redemption, and while the rollout has featured a pulse-pounding single in “Win” and an engaging documentary about his humble beginnings, it appears the Top Dawg Entertainment veteran isn’t done just yet. In order to stoke the smoldering buzz for Redemption, the gravel-voiced, Eastside Los Angeles-repping rapper has released a preview of a new single, this time featuring KOD rapper, J. Cole. The track is called “OSOM” and while it’s out already in international markets, the US iTunes page for Redemption features a 30-second preview.

“OSOM” features a haunting beat, with eerie synths carrying a mournful tune while Rock laments his newfound notoriety in his native hood and all the drama, questions, and speculation it’s brought him. There’s a palpable sense of both disappointment in his friends and family’s attitude switch and his anxiety that he might just be the disappointment himself. Cole handles the second verse, addressing baby mama drama, the stress of rap stardom, and the chemical dependency prompted by the stresses of his life, warning listeners to “Look both ways before you cross me.”

Redemption is scheduled to release at midnight on all platforms.