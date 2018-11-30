Getty Image

Now that Meek Mill has been out from behind bars for a while, he’s ready to get back to making music, and today, he released Championships, his first post-prison album and first record since 2017’s Wins & Losses. What’s also noteworthy about the record is its tracklist. Aside from a Drake appearance (which is fascinating given their history), the album also features Cardi B, Future, Young Thug, Jeremih, Ella Mai, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Rick Ross, and Jay-Z, among others.

The latter two join up with Mill on “What’s Free,” and on the song, Jay-Z makes a reference to Watch The Throne partner Kanye West and his support of Donald Trump, rapping, “No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye / They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA / I ain’t one of these house n—-s you bought / My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours / My spou… — c’mon, man — my route better of course.”

Rick Ross has some notable lines as well, specifically in reference to the legal trouble that Tekashi 69 finds himself in: “Screaming ‘gang gang’ now you wanna rap / Racketeering charges caught him on a tap / Lookin’ for a bond lawyers wanna tax / Purple hair got them f—-ts on your back.”

Listen to “What’s Free” above.

Championships is out now via Maybach Music Group. Get it here.

