Jay-Z Criticizes Kanye West’s Support Of Trump On Meek Mill’s New Album ‘Championships’

11.30.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Now that Meek Mill has been out from behind bars for a while, he’s ready to get back to making music, and today, he released Championships, his first post-prison album and first record since 2017’s Wins & Losses. What’s also noteworthy about the record is its tracklist. Aside from a Drake appearance (which is fascinating given their history), the album also features Cardi B, Future, Young Thug, Jeremih, Ella Mai, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Rick Ross, and Jay-Z, among others.

The latter two join up with Mill on “What’s Free,” and on the song, Jay-Z makes a reference to Watch The Throne partner Kanye West and his support of Donald Trump, rapping, “No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye / They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA / I ain’t one of these house n—-s you bought / My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours / My spou… — c’mon, man — my route better of course.”

Rick Ross has some notable lines as well, specifically in reference to the legal trouble that Tekashi 69 finds himself in: “Screaming ‘gang gang’ now you wanna rap / Racketeering charges caught him on a tap / Lookin’ for a bond lawyers wanna tax / Purple hair got them f—-ts on your back.”

Listen to “What’s Free” above.

Championships is out now via Maybach Music Group. Get it here.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rick Ross#Meek Mill#Jay Z#Kanye West
TAGSchampionshipsJay ZKanye Westmeek millRick RossTekashi 69What's Free?

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP