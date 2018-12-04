Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

JID and his Dreamville label boss J. Cole get crafty with the visuals in the eye-popping, Cole Bennett-directed video for “Off Deez,” the high-speed single from JID’s latest mixtape, DiCaprio 2.

As JID and Cole run through their breakneck verses from the the DiCaprio 2 standout, the Lyrical Lemonade director makes a lot happen with a little, popping bright colors out of the two rappers’ wardrobes to give the black-and-white imagery an eye-catching effect. Construction paper, cartoon monsters claw at the rappers and fly across the screen, with props occasionally popping up to accentuate particularly hard bars. And, lest anyone accuse the Dreamville rappers of being too lyrically-focused, a few gyrating women’s backsides make an appearance in a cameo shot of Joey Badass, who seems to be rather enjoying himself, showing that you can have a little bit of both twerk-ready, good-time anthems and thoughtful, rewind-worthy bars.

JID has jumped a level in notoriety almost overnight since the release of DiCaprio 2; while he always had a loyal support base, the fiery lyrics and ear-twisting beats on his latest project had an energizing effect on his growing buzz. While the internet lit up with discussion, he made his late-night debut on The Tonight Show to perform “Skrawberries” alongside BJ The Chicago Kid and Thundercat, marking his arrival in a powerful way.

DiCaprio 2 is out now via Dreamville Records.