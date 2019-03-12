Getty Image

Brooklyn rap collective Beast Coast, made up of members of Flatbush Zombies, Pro Era, and The Underachievers, is going on their first group tour since 2013. It’s fittingly called the Escape From New York tour and will feature all ten of the crew’s members for the first time together since their inaugural Beast Coast Tour. It will hit 27 cities and included their spring appearances at Red Rocks, Rolling Loud, and Soundset Festivals. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 15 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. The crew also just released their first-ever group single, “Left Hand,” yesterday, along with the announcement that a group project is on the way. Check out the full tour dates below.

4/13 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

5/12 — Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival*

5/26 — St. Paul, MN @ Soundset Festival*

6/2 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball*

7/23 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre

7/25 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre

7/27 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater*

7/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/30 — Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre

7/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

8/1 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

8/3 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

8/4 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

8/6 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

8/7 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/8 — Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

8/9 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn At White River State Park

8/10 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live Outdoor Amphitheatre*

8/11 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

8/12 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

8/14 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion At Northerly Island

8/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom*

8/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ Pnc Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center

8/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Indoor*

8/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

8/24 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

8/25 — Baltimore, MD @ Mecu Pavilion