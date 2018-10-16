Jonah Hill Curates A Nostalgic ‘Mid90s’ Soundtrack Playlist For Spotify

10.16.18 47 mins ago

A24

Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, Mid90s, makes its theater debut this week, but before you go soak up the skate-punk nostalgia of his A24-produced coming-of-age tale, you can prime yourself with the Spotify’s first official soundtrack playlist of songs from and inspired by the film.

Or rather, it’s the music the film was inspired by. “The music in Mid90s is incredibly personal to me,” Hill shared in a press release announcing the soundtrack. “This film was written and shot to these specific tracks, many of which were so important to my own life growing up. I was always a diehard fan of classic movie soundtracks, so when we started talking about the best way to release our soundtrack in the streaming era, I couldn’t have been more thrilled to collaborate with Spotify on such a new and exciting concept that I think reinvents what movie soundtracks can be going forward.”

The playlist features the classic, 1990s-era skate rat tunes that you’d catch soundtracking bootleg skate videos on VHS or blasting out of boomboxes at local skate shops, before skate parks were a widespread phenomenon and Tony Hawk was a household name. A Tribe Called Quest, Bad Brains, Del The Funky Homo Sapien, Misfits, Nirvana, The Pixies, Wu-Tang Clan, and more appear on the 16-song playlist. It’s perfect to throw on and chill — from ’93 ’til.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spotify#Jonah Hill
TAGSJONAH HILLMid90sspotify

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP